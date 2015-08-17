Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50

05.60% 05.60% 05.60%

(Aug 14) 1000 05.00/07.50 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00

05.60% 05.60% 05.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.50 49.00/51.00 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1100 13.00/14.50 49.00/51.00 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1200 13.00/14.50 49.00/51.00 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1300 13.00/14.50 49.00/51.00 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1400 13.00/14.50 49.00/51.00 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1500 13.00/14.50 49.25/51.25 85.25/87.25 122.00/124.00 1600 13.00/14.50 49.25/51.25 85.25/87.25 122.00/124.00 1715 13.00/14.00 49.25/51.25 85.25/87.25 122.00/124.00

(C1osing Aug 14) 1715 14.25/15.25 50.50/52.00 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 231.00/233.00 267.50/269.50 1100 159.00/161.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 267.00/269.00 1200 159.00/161.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 267.00/269.00 1300 159.00/161.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 267.00/269.00 1400 159.00/161.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 267.00/269.00 1500 159.00/161.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 267.00/269.00 1600 159.00/161.00 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 267.00/269.00 1715 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 231.00/233.00 268.00/270.00

(C1osing Aug 14) 1715 160.50/162.50 195.50/197.50 232.50/234.50 269.50/271.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.00/309.00 345.50/347.50 381.00/383.00 414.00/416.00 1100 306.50/308.50 345.00/347.00 380.50/382.50 414.00/416.00 1200 306.50/308.50 345.00/347.00 380.50/382.50 414.00/416.00 1300 306.50/308.50 345.00/347.00 380.50/382.50 414.00/416.00 1400 306.50/308.50 345.00/347.00 380.50/382.50 414.00/416.00 1500 306.50/308.50 345.00/347.00 380.50/382.50 414.00/416.00 1600 306.50/308.50 345.00/347.00 380.50/382.50 414.00/416.00 1715 307.50/309.50 346.00/348.00 381.50/383.50 415.00/417.00

(C1osing Aug 14) 1715 309.00/311.00 347.50/349.50 383.00/385.00 416.50/418.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.84% 6.79% 6.76% 6.74% 6.73% 6.73% 1100 6.84% 6.79% 6.76% 6.74% 6.72% 6.72% 1200 6.84% 6.79% 6.76% 6.74% 6.72% 6.72% 1300 6.83% 6.78% 6.75% 6.73% 6.72% 6.71% 1400 6.84% 6.78% 6.75% 6.73% 6.72% 6.71% 1500 6.86% 6.80% 6.75% 6.73% 6.71% 6.70% 1600 6.86% 6.80% 6.75% 6.73% 6.71% 6.70% 1715 6.85% 6.80% 6.75% 6.73% 6.73% 6.72%

(C1osing Aug 14) 1715 6.86% 6.83% 6.80% 6.77% 6.77% 6.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.71% 6.78% 6.81% 6.79% 6.76% 6.72% 1100 6.70% 6.77% 6.80% 6.78% 6.76% 6.72% 1200 6.70% 6.77% 6.80% 6.79% 6.76% 6.72% 1300 6.69% 6.76% 6.79% 6.78% 6.75% 6.72% 1400 6.69% 6.77% 6.79% 6.78% 6.75% 6.72% 1500 6.69% 6.76% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 6.71% 1600 6.69% 6.76% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 6.71% 1715 6.71% 6.78% 6.81% 6.79% 6.77% 6.73%

(C1osing Aug 14) 1715 6.75% 6.82% 6.85% 6.83% 6.80% 6.77% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.3150/65.3250 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com