Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.58% 05.58% 05.58%

(Aug 17) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50

05.60% 05.60% 05.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1100 12.00/13.75 48.50/50.50 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1200 12.00/13.00 48.50/50.50 85.00/87.00 122.25/124.25 1300 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 85.00/87.00 122.00/124.00 1400 11.75/13.25 48.50/50.50 85.00/87.00 122.25/124.20 1500 12.10/13.10 49.25/50.25 85.50/87.00 122.50/124.50 1600 12.00/13.50 48.75/50.75 85.25/87.25 122.50/124.50 1715 12.00/13.00 48.75/50.75 85.25/87.25 122.50/124.50

(C1osing Aug 17) 1715 13.00/14.00 49.25/51.25 85.25/87.25 122.00/124.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 231.25/233.20 268.50/270.50 1100 159.50/161.50 194.50/196.50 231.75/233.75 268.75/270.75 1200 159.25/161.25 194.50/196.50 231.75/233.75 269.00/271.00 1300 159.00/161.00 194.50/196.50 232.00/234.00 269.00/271.00 1400 159.50/161.50 194.75/196.70 232.00/234.00 269.25/271.20 1500 159.75/161.75 195.00/197.00 232.25/234.25 269.50/271.50 1600 159.75/161.75 195.00/197.00 232.25/234.25 269.50/271.50 1715 159.75/161.75 195.00/197.00 232.25/234.25 269.50/271.50

(C1osing Aug 17) 1715 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 231.00/233.00 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 308.50/310.50 347.00/349.00 382.50/384.50 416.00/418.00 1100 308.75/310.75 347.50/349.50 383.25/385.25 417.00/419.00 1200 309.00/311.00 347.50/349.50 383.00/385.00 417.00/419.00 1300 309.00/311.00 348.00/350.00 383.50/385.50 417.00/419.00 1400 309.25/311.20 348.00/350.00 383.75/385.70 417.50/419.50 1500 309.50/311.50 348.25/350.25 384.00/386.00 418.00/420.00 1600 309.50/311.50 348.25/350.25 384.00/386.00 418.00/420.00 1715 309.50/311.50 348.25/350.25 384.00/386.00 418.00/420.00

(C1osing Aug 17) 1715 307.50/309.50 346.00/348.00 381.50/383.50 415.00/417.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.93% 6.87% 6.81% 6.77% 6.76% 6.75% 1100 6.95% 6.88% 6.82% 6.80% 6.79% 6.78% 1200 6.93% 6.88% 6.84% 6.80% 6.79% 6.78% 1300 6.94% 6.88% 6.82% 6.79% 6.79% 6.79% 1400 6.94% 6.89% 6.84% 6.82% 6.81% 6.80% 1500 6.97% 6.91% 6.85% 6.82% 6.81% 6.80% 1600 6.98% 6.92% 6.86% 6.83% 6.82% 6.81% 1715 6.96% 6.90% 6.85% 6.82% 6.81% 6.80%

(C1osing Aug 17) 1715 6.85% 6.80% 6.75% 6.73% 6.73% 6.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.75% 6.83% 6.84% 6.82% 6.79% 6.75% 1100 6.77% 6.85% 6.87% 6.85% 6.82% 6.78% 1200 6.78% 6.86% 6.87% 6.85% 6.82% 6.79% 1300 6.78% 6.86% 6.88% 6.86% 6.83% 6.79% 1400 6.79% 6.87% 6.89% 6.87% 6.84% 6.80% 1500 6.79% 6.87% 6.89% 6.87% 6.84% 6.80% 1600 6.80% 6.88% 6.89% 6.87% 6.85% 6.81% 1715 6.79% 6.86% 6.88% 6.86% 6.84% 6.80%

(C1osing Aug 17) 1715 6.71% 6.78% 6.81% 6.79% 6.77% 6.73% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.2650/65.2750 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank.