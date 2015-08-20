Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.60% 05.60% 05.60%

(Aug 19) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50

05.60% 05.60% 05.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.50 44.75/46.75 81.25/83.25 118.50/120.50 1100 08.00/09.50 45.00/47.00 81.50/83.50 118.75/120.75 1200 07.75/09.75 44.75/46.75 81.25/83.25 118.50/120.50 1300 08.00/09.50 44.75/46.75 81.25/83.25 118.50/120.50 1400 08.00/09.50 44.75/46.75 81.25/83.25 118.50/120.50 1500 08.00/09.50 45.00/47.00 81.50/83.50 118.75/120.75 1600 07.75/09.25 44.50/46.50 81.00/83.00 118.25/120.25 1715 07.75/09.25 44.50/46.50 81.00/83.00 118.25/120.25

(C1osing Aug 19) 1715 12.00/13.00 48.75/50.75 85.25/87.25 122.50/124.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.75/157.75 191.25/193.25 228.50/230.50 265.75/267.75 1100 156.00/158.00 191.50/193.50 228.75/230.75 266.00/268.00 1200 156.00/158.00 191.50/193.50 229.00/231.00 266.00/268.00 1300 155.75/157.75 191.00/193.00 228.00/230.00 265.00/267.00 1400 155.75/157.75 190.75/192.75 228.00/230.00 265.00/267.00 1500 156.00/158.00 191.00/193.00 228.00/230.00 265.00/267.00 1600 155.50/157.50 190.50/192.50 227.50/229.50 264.50/266.50 1715 155.50/157.50 190.50/192.50 227.50/229.50 264.50/266.50

(C1osing Aug 19) 1715 159.75/161.75 195.00/197.00 232.25/234.25 269.50/271.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 305.75/307.75 344.75/346.75 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 1100 306.00/308.00 344.50/346.50 380.00/382.00 414.00/416.00 1200 306.00/308.00 344.75/346.75 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 1300 305.00/307.00 343.50/345.50 379.00/381.00 413.00/415.00 1400 305.00/307.00 343.50/345.50 379.00/381.00 413.00/415.00 1500 305.00/307.00 343.50/345.50 379.00/381.00 413.00/415.00 1600 304.50/306.50 343.00/345.00 378.50/380.50 412.50/414.50 1715 304.25/306.25 342.75/344.75 378.25/380.25 412.00/414.00

(C1osing Aug 19) 1715 309.50/311.50 348.25/350.25 384.00/386.00 418.00/420.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.92% 6.88% 6.83% 6.80% 6.81% 6.80% 1100 6.96% 6.89% 6.84% 6.81% 6.81% 6.80% 1200 6.92% 6.87% 6.83% 6.81% 6.82% 6.81% 1300 6.91% 6.86% 6.82% 6.79% 6.79% 6.77% 1400 6.90% 6.85% 6.81% 6.78% 6.77% 6.76% 1500 6.93% 6.87% 6.82% 6.79% 6.78% 6.76% 1600 6.85% 6.83% 6.79% 6.77% 6.76% 6.74% 1715 6.84% 6.82% 6.78% 6.76% 6.75% 6.73%

(C1osing Aug 19) 1715 6.96% 6.90% 6.85% 6.82% 6.81% 6.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.79% 6.88% 6.89% 6.87% 6.84% 6.80% 1100 6.79% 6.88% 6.88% 6.86% 6.83% 6.79% 1200 6.79% 6.89% 6.89% 6.87% 6.84% 6.80% 1300 6.76% 6.85% 6.85% 6.83% 6.80% 6.77% 1400 6.75% 6.84% 6.84% 6.82% 6.80% 6.76% 1500 6.75% 6.84% 6.84% 6.82% 6.79% 6.76% 1600 6.73% 6.83% 6.83% 6.81% 6.78% 6.75% 1715 6.72% 6.81% 6.82% 6.79% 6.77% 6.73%

(C1osing Aug 19) 1715 6.79% 6.86% 6.88% 6.86% 6.84% 6.80% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.5400/65.5500 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com