Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50
05.53% 05.53% 05.53%
(Sep 24)
1000 05.25/07.25 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50
05.79% 05.86% 05.52%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.25/145.25
1100 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.50/145.50
1200 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.00/145.00
1300 35.25/37.25 72.25/74.25 109.00/111.00 143.00/145.00
1400 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.50/145.50
1500 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.00/145.00
1600 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.00/145.00
1715 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.00/145.00
(C1osing Sep 24)
1715 36.50/38.00 73.50/75.00 110.50/112.50 145.00/147.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 179.50/181.50 215.50/217.50 254.50/256.50 291.00/293.00
1100 179.50/181.50 215.50/217.50 254.50/256.50 291.00/293.00
1200 179.00/181.00 215.00/217.00 254.00/256.00 290.50/292.50
1300 179.25/181.25 215.50/217.50 254.25/256.25 290.75/292.75
1400 179.50/181.50 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 290.50/292.50
1500 179.00/181.00 215.00/217.00 253.50/255.50 290.00/292.00
1600 179.00/181.00 215.00/217.00 253.50/255.50 290.00/292.00
1715 179.00/181.00 215.00/217.00 253.50/255.50 290.00/292.00
(C1osing Sep 24)
1715 181.00/183.00 217.00/219.00 256.00/258.00 292.50/294.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 325.50/327.50 358.50/360.50 396.00/398.00 430.50/432.50
1100 325.50/327.50 358.50/360.50 396.00/398.00 430.50/432.50
1200 325.00/327.00 358.00/360.00 395.50/397.50 430.00/432.00
1300 325.25/327.25 358.25/360.25 395.75/397.75 430.00/432.50
1400 325.00/327.00 358.00/360.00 395.50/397.50 430.00/432.00
1500 324.50/326.50 357.50/359.50 395.00/397.00 429.50/431.50
1600 324.00/326.00 357.00/359.00 394.50/396.50 429.00/431.00
1715 324.00/326.00 357.00/359.00 394.50/396.50 429.00/431.00
(C1osing Sep 24)
1715 327.00/329.00 360.00/362.00 397.50/399.50 00.75/01.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54%
1100 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 6.56% 6.54%
1200 6.63% 6.61% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52%
1300 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53%
1400 6.63% 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53%
1500 6.63% 6.61% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52%
1600 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52%
1715 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.58% 6.54% 6.52%
(C1osing Sep 24)
1715 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 6.56% 6.54%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.66% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.52%
1100 6.66% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51%
1200 6.64% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 6.50%
1300 6.65% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.52% 6.51%
1400 6.64% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 6.50%
1500 6.63% 6.58% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.49%
1600 6.63% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.49%
1715 6.63% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.49%
(C1osing Sep 24)
1715 6.66% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.0400/66.0500 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.