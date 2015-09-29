Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Sep 28) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/36.00 71.00/73.00 108.00/110.00 142.50/144.50 1100 33.00/35.00 69.00/71.00 105.00/107.00 139.00/141.00 1200 33.50/35.50 70.00/72.00 106.00/108.00 139.50/141.50 1300 33.50/35.50 70.00/72.00 106.00/108.00 139.50/141.50 1400 33.50/35.50 70.00/72.00 106.50/108.50 139.50/141.50 1500 33.50/35.50 70.00/72.00 106.00/108.00 139.50/141.50 1600 34.00/35.50 70.50/72.50 106.50/108.50 140.00/142.00 1715 34.00/35.50 70.50/72.50 106.50/108.50 140.00/142.00 (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 143.00/145.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.50/180.50 214.50/216.50 253.00/255.00 289.50/291.50 1100 174.00/176.00 209.00/211.00 246.00/248.00 282.00/284.00 1200 174.50/176.50 209.50/211.50 247.50/249.50 283.50/285.50 1300 174.75/176.75 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 283.50/285.50 1400 174.50/176.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50 1500 174.50/176.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50 1600 175.00/177.00 210.00/212.00 247.00/249.00 283.00/285.00 1715 175.00/177.00 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 283.50/285.50 (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 179.00/181.00 215.00/217.00 253.50/255.50 290.00/292.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 323.50/325.50 356.50/358.50 394.00/396.00 428.50/430.50 1100 315.50/317.50 348.00/350.00 384.50/386.50 418.00/420.00 1200 317.50/319.50 350.50/352.50 387.50/389.50 421.00/423.00 1300 317.50/319.50 350.00/352.00 387.00/389.00 420.50/422.50 1400 316.00/318.00 348.50/350.50 385.50/387.50 419.00/421.00 1500 316.00/318.00 348.50/350.50 385.50/387.50 419.00/421.00 1600 316.50/318.50 349.00/351.00 386.00/388.00 419.50/421.50 1715 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 386.50/388.50 420.00/422.00 (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 324.00/326.00 357.00/359.00 394.50/396.50 429.00/431.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.54% 6.53% 1100 6.46% 6.43% 6.42% 6.43% 6.39% 6.37% 1200 6.56% 6.53% 6.49% 6.46% 6.42% 6.41% 1300 6.57% 6.54% 6.50% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 1400 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 6.47% 6.42% 6.41% 1500 6.57% 6.54% 6.50% 6.47% 6.43% 6.41% 1600 6.62% 6.59% 6.53% 6.49% 6.45% 6.43% 1715 6.62% 6.59% 6.53% 6.50% 6.45% 6.43% (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.58% 6.54% 6.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.57% 6.53% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 1100 6.45% 6.42% 6.39% 6.37% 6.34% 6.33% 1200 6.50% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.40% 6.39% 1300 6.51% 6.47% 6.45% 6.43% 6.41% 6.39% 1400 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.36% 1500 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 1600 6.50% 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 6.39% 6.37% 1715 6.51% 6.48% 6.44% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 6.63% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.9600/65.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com