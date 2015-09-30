Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.00/05.50 05.55% 05.55% 05.55% (Sep 29) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.50/30.50 65.00/67.00 101.00/103.00 134.00/136.00 1100 28.50/30.50 65.25/67.25 101.00/103.00 134.00/136.00 1200 29.00/31.00 65.50/67.50 101.00/103.00 134.00/136.00 1300 29.00/31.00 65.50/67.50 101.50/103.50 134.50/136.50 1400 29.00/31.00 65.50/67.50 101.50/103.50 134.50/136.50 1500 29.00/31.00 65.50/67.50 101.50/103.50 134.50/136.50 1600 29.25/31.25 65.75/67.75 101.50/103.50 134.50/136.50 1715 29.00/31.00 65.50/67.50 101.50/103.50 134.50/136.50 (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 34.00/35.50 70.50/72.50 106.50/108.50 140.00/142.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.00/171.00 204.00/206.00 241.00/243.00 277.00/279.00 1100 169.00/171.00 204.00/206.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 1200 169.00/171.00 203.50/205.50 240.50/242.50 276.00/278.00 1300 169.50/171.50 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 277.00/279.00 1400 169.50/171.50 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 277.00/279.00 1500 169.50/171.50 204.50/206.50 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 1600 169.50/171.50 204.50/206.50 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 1715 169.50/171.50 204.00/206.00 240.50/242.50 276.00/278.00 (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 175.00/177.00 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 283.50/285.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 310.00/312.00 342.50/344.50 379.00/381.00 412.50/414.50 1100 309.50/311.50 342.00/344.00 378.50/380.50 412.00/414.00 1200 309.00/311.00 341.50/343.50 378.00/380.00 411.50/413.50 1300 310.00/312.00 342.50/344.50 379.00/381.00 412.50/414.50 1400 310.00/312.00 342.50/344.50 379.00/381.00 412.50/414.50 1500 309.50/311.50 342.00/344.00 378.50/380.50 412.00/414.00 1600 309.50/311.50 341.50/343.50 378.00/380.00 411.50/413.50 1715 309.00/311.00 341.00/343.00 377.50/379.50 411.00/413.00 (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 386.50/388.50 420.00/422.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.53% 6.49% 6.44% 6.41% 6.41% 1100 6.56% 6.55% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 6.41% 1200 6.64% 6.57% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 6.40% 1300 6.64% 6.58% 6.53% 6.48% 6.43% 6.43% 1400 6.64% 6.58% 6.53% 6.47% 6.43% 6.43% 1500 6.64% 6.58% 6.53% 6.48% 6.43% 6.43% 1600 6.69% 6.60% 6.54% 6.48% 6.44% 6.43% 1715 6.65% 6.59% 6.54% 6.49% 6.44% 6.43% (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 6.64% 6.57% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 6.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.35% 1100 6.48% 6.44% 6.40% 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% 1200 6.47% 6.43% 6.39% 6.38% 6.35% 6.34% 1300 6.50% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.37% 6.36% 1400 6.49% 6.45% 6.41% 6.39% 6.37% 6.36% 1500 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.35% 1600 6.49% 6.45% 6.41% 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% 1715 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 6.51% 6.48% 6.44% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.5825/65.5925 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com