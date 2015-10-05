Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.57% 05.57% 05.57% (Sep 30) 1000 05.00/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.00/05.50 05.55% 05.55% 05.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/30.00 64.50/66.50 100.50/102.50 133.50/135.50 1100 28.00/30.00 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 132.50/134.50 1200 28.00/30.00 64.00/66.00 99.50/101.50 132.50/134.50 1300 27.75/29.75 64.25/66.25 100.00/102.00 133.00/135.00 1400 27.50/29.50 64.00/66.00 100.00/102.00 133.00/135.00 1500 28.00/30.00 64.50/66.50 100.25/102.25 133.25/135.25 1600 28.00/30.00 64.50/66.50 100.50/102.50 133.50/135.50 1715 27.75/29.75 64.25/66.25 100.00/102.00 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 29.00/31.00 65.50/67.50 101.50/103.50 134.50/136.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.50/170.50 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 275.00/277.00 1100 167.50/169.50 202.00/204.00 238.25/240.20 273.50/275.50 1200 167.50/169.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 273.00/275.00 1300 168.00/170.00 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1400 168.00/170.00 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1500 168.25/170.25 202.75/204.75 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1600 168.50/170.50 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 274.00/276.00 1715 168.00/170.00 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 169.50/171.50 204.00/206.00 240.50/242.50 276.00/278.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 308.00/310.00 340.00/342.00 376.50/378.50 410.00/412.00 1100 306.50/308.50 338.50/340.50 375.00/377.00 408.00/410.00 1200 306.00/308.00 338.00/340.00 374.00/376.00 407.00/409.00 1300 306.50/308.50 338.50/340.50 374.50/376.50 407.50/409.50 1400 306.50/308.50 338.50/340.50 374.50/376.50 407.50/409.50 1500 306.50/308.50 338.50/340.50 374.50/376.50 407.50/409.50 1600 307.00/309.00 339.00/341.00 375.00/377.00 408.00/410.00 1715 306.50/308.50 338.25/340.25 374.25/376.25 407.00/409.00 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 309.00/311.00 341.00/343.00 377.50/379.50 411.00/413.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.69% 6.61% 6.55% 6.49% 6.45% 6.43% 1100 6.68% 6.58% 6.49% 6.44% 6.41% 6.40% 1200 6.67% 6.56% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 6.40% 1300 6.64% 6.58% 6.52% 6.47% 6.43% 6.41% 1400 6.60% 6.57% 6.52% 6.47% 6.43% 6.42% 1500 6.68% 6.60% 6.53% 6.48% 6.43% 6.42% 1600 6.69% 6.61% 6.56% 6.49% 6.45% 6.43% 1715 6.65% 6.59% 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 6.42% (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 6.65% 6.59% 6.54% 6.49% 6.44% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.45% 6.41% 6.38% 6.36% 6.36% 1100 6.45% 6.41% 6.38% 6.35% 6.33% 6.32% 1200 6.45% 6.40% 6.37% 6.35% 6.32% 6.31% 1300 6.46% 6.41% 6.38% 6.35% 6.33% 6.32% 1400 6.46% 6.41% 6.38% 6.35% 6.33% 6.32% 1500 6.45% 6.41% 6.38% 6.35% 6.33% 6.31% 1600 6.47% 6.43% 6.39% 6.36% 6.34% 6.33% 1715 6.46% 6.42% 6.39% 6.35% 6.33% 6.31% (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.5100/65.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com