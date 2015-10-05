Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.90 00.95/01.45 00.95/01.45 05.31% 05.31% 05.31% (Oct 1) 1000 05.00/07.50 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.57% 05.57% 05.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/28.50 63.75/64.75 99.25/100.25 132.25/134.25 1100 26.50/28.50 63.00/65.00 98.50/100.50 131.50/133.50 1200 26.50/28.50 63.00/65.00 98.50/100.50 131.50/133.50 1300 26.50/28.50 63.00/65.00 98.50/100.50 131.50/133.50 1400 26.50/28.50 63.00/65.00 98.50/100.50 131.50/133.50 1500 26.50/28.50 63.00/65.00 98.50/100.50 131.50/133.50 1600 26.50/28.50 63.00/65.00 98.75/100.75 132.25/134.25 1715 27.00/28.00 63.50/65.00 99.50/101.50 133.50/135.50 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 27.75/29.75 64.25/66.25 100.00/102.00 133.00/135.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.75/168.75 201.25/203.25 237.25/239.25 272.25/274.25 1100 166.50/168.50 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 272.00/274.00 1200 166.50/168.50 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 272.00/274.00 1300 166.50/168.50 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 272.00/274.00 1400 166.50/168.50 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 272.00/274.00 1500 166.50/168.50 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 272.00/274.00 1600 167.25/169.25 202.25/204.25 238.50/240.50 274.00/276.00 1715 169.00/171.00 204.50/206.50 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 168.00/170.00 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 304.75/305.75 336.75/337.75 372.50/374.50 405.00/406.00 1100 304.50/306.50 336.00/338.00 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1200 304.50/306.50 336.00/338.00 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1300 304.50/306.50 336.00/338.00 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1400 304.50/306.50 336.00/338.00 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1500 304.50/306.50 336.00/338.00 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1600 307.00/309.00 339.00/341.00 375.00/377.00 408.00/410.00 1715 309.50/311.50 341.50/343.50 377.50/379.50 411.00/413.00 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 306.50/308.50 338.25/340.25 374.25/376.25 407.00/409.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.72% 6.62% 6.55% 6.51% 6.45% 6.44% 1100 6.65% 6.60% 6.53% 6.48% 6.45% 6.44% 1200 6.65% 6.60% 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 6.43% 1300 6.65% 6.60% 6.53% 6.48% 6.45% 6.44% 1400 6.65% 6.60% 6.53% 6.48% 6.45% 6.44% 1500 6.66% 6.61% 6.54% 6.49% 6.45% 6.44% 1600 6.66% 6.61% 6.56% 6.52% 6.48% 6.48% 1715 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.55% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 6.65% 6.59% 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 6.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.48% 6.43% 6.38% 6.36% 6.34% 6.31% 1100 6.47% 6.43% 6.39% 6.36% 6.33% 6.31% 1200 6.47% 6.43% 6.39% 6.35% 6.33% 6.31% 1300 6.47% 6.43% 6.39% 6.36% 6.33% 6.31% 1400 6.47% 6.43% 6.39% 6.36% 6.33% 6.31% 1500 6.48% 6.44% 6.40% 6.36% 6.34% 6.32% 1600 6.52% 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.39% 6.37% 1715 6.58% 6.53% 6.49% 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 6.46% 6.42% 6.39% 6.35% 6.33% 6.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.2850/65.2950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com