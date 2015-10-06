Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.59% 05.59% 05.59% (Oct 5) 1000 01.90/02.90 00.95/01.45 00.95/01.45 05.31% 05.31% 05.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.00 62.00/64.00 98.50/100.50 132.50/134.50 1100 25.50/27.00 62.00/64.00 98.50/100.50 132.75/134.75 1200 25.75/26.75 62.25/63.75 98.25/100.25 132.50/134.50 1300 25.75/27.25 62.50/64.00 98.75/100.75 133.00/135.00 1400 25.50/27.00 62.00/64.00 98.50/100.50 133.00/135.00 1500 25.00/27.00 62.25/64.25 98.75/100.75 133.00/135.00 1600 26.00/27.00 62.50/64.00 98.75/100.75 133.25/135.25 1715 25.50/27.00 62.00/64.00 98.50/100.50 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 27.00/28.00 63.50/65.00 99.50/101.50 133.50/135.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.50/170.50 204.00/206.00 241.50/243.50 277.50/279.50 1100 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 278.50/280.50 1200 168.50/170.50 204.50/206.50 242.00/244.00 278.00/280.00 1300 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 242.00/244.00 278.00/280.00 1400 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 278.50/280.50 1500 169.50/171.50 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 280.00/282.00 1600 169.50/171.50 205.50/207.50 243.50/245.50 279.50/281.50 1715 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 243.00/245.00 279.00/281.00 (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 169.00/171.00 204.50/206.50 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 311.00/313.00 343.50/345.50 380.00/382.00 413.50/415.50 1100 312.50/314.50 345.00/347.00 382.00/384.00 416.00/418.00 1200 312.00/314.00 344.50/346.50 381.25/383.25 415.00/417.00 1300 311.75/313.75 344.50/346.50 381.50/383.50 415.50/417.50 1400 312.50/314.50 345.00/347.00 382.00/384.00 416.00/418.00 1500 314.00/316.00 346.50/348.50 383.50/385.50 417.50/419.50 1600 313.50/315.50 346.00/348.00 383.00/385.00 417.00/419.00 1715 313.00/315.00 345.50/347.50 382.25/384.25 416.00/418.00 (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 309.50/311.50 341.50/343.50 377.50/379.50 411.00/413.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.59% 1100 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% 6.62% 1200 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.57% 6.60% 1300 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 6.61% 6.58% 6.60% 1400 6.65% 6.63% 6.62% 6.61% 6.59% 6.61% 1500 6.64% 6.65% 6.63% 6.62% 6.61% 6.65% 1600 6.69% 6.65% 6.63% 6.62% 6.60% 6.63% 1715 6.64% 6.62% 6.61% 6.61% 6.58% 6.61% (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 1100 6.66% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.51% 1200 6.63% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.49% 1300 6.63% 6.59% 6.55% 6.53% 6.50% 6.49% 1400 6.65% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.50% 1500 6.69% 6.64% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.53% 1600 6.67% 6.62% 6.59% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% 1715 6.66% 6.61% 6.58% 6.54% 6.51% 6.50% (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 6.58% 6.53% 6.49% 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4050/65.4150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com