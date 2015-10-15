Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.61% 05.61% 05.61% (Oct 13) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.62% 05.62% 05.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.00 52.00/54.00 88.25/90.25 122.25/124.25 1100 15.50/17.50 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1200 15.50/17.50 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1300 15.50/17.50 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1400 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1500 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1600 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1715 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 16.50/18.50 53.00/55.00 89.00/91.00 123.00/125.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.25/160.25 194.00/196.00 232.00/234.00 268.50/270.50 1100 157.75/159.75 193.25/195.25 231.25/233.25 267.50/269.50 1200 157.75/159.75 193.50/195.50 231.50/233.50 268.00/270.00 1300 158.00/160.00 194.00/196.00 232.50/234.50 269.00/271.00 1400 157.75/159.70 193.50/195.50 232.00/234.00 268.50/270.50 1500 157.75/159.70 193.50/195.50 231.50/233.50 268.00/270.00 1600 157.50/159.50 193.00/195.00 231.00/233.00 267.50/269.50 1715 157.50/159.50 193.00/195.00 231.50/233.50 268.00/270.00 (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 158.50/160.50 194.00/196.00 231.50/233.50 267.50/269.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 302.50/304.50 335.50/337.50 372.50/374.50 407.00/409.00 1100 301.50/303.50 334.75/336.75 372.25/374.25 406.50/408.50 1200 302.50/304.50 335.75/337.75 373.25/375.25 407.50/409.50 1300 303.00/305.00 336.00/338.00 373.50/375.50 408.00/410.00 1400 302.50/304.50 335.50/337.50 373.00/375.00 407.50/409.50 1500 302.00/304.00 335.00/337.00 372.50/374.50 407.00/409.00 1600 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 372.00/374.00 406.50/408.50 1715 302.00/304.00 335.00/337.00 372.50/374.50 407.00/409.00 (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 371.50/373.50 405.50/407.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.55% 6.62% 1100 6.60% 6.57% 6.56% 6.55% 6.52% 6.59% 1200 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.61% 1300 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.57% 6.56% 6.64% 1400 6.59% 6.59% 6.57% 6.56% 6.54% 6.63% 1500 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.54% 6.61% 1600 6.59% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.60% 1715 6.59% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.61% (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 6.56% 6.56% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 1100 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.52% 1200 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 1300 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.56% 1400 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.55% 1500 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 1600 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54% 1715 6.64% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% 6.49% 6.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0350/65.0450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com