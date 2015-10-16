Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.63% 05.63% 05.63% (Oct 14) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.61% 05.61% 05.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 118.50/120.50 1100 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 118.50/120.50 1200 12.25/13.25 48.75/49.75 84.75/86.25 118.50/120.50 1300 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 118.50/120.50 1400 11.50/13.00 48.00/50.00 84.00/86.00 118.00/120.00 1500 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 118.25/120.25 1600 12.25/13.25 49.00/50.50 85.00/87.00 119.00/121.00 1715 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 118.50/120.50 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.25/156.25 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 265.00/267.00 1100 154.25/156.25 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 265.00/267.00 1200 154.25/156.25 190.00/192.00 228.25/230.25 265.00/267.00 1300 154.25/156.20 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 265.00/267.00 1400 153.75/155.70 189.50/191.50 228.00/230.00 264.50/266.50 1500 154.00/156.00 189.75/191.75 228.00/230.00 264.50/266.50 1600 154.50/156.50 190.00/192.00 228.00/230.00 265.00/267.00 1715 154.25/156.25 190.00/192.00 228.00/230.00 264.50/266.50 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 157.50/159.50 193.00/195.00 231.50/233.50 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 299.25/301.25 332.50/334.50 370.00/372.00 404.50/406.50 1100 299.25/301.25 332.50/334.50 370.00/372.00 404.50/406.50 1200 299.50/301.50 333.00/335.00 370.50/372.50 405.00/407.00 1300 299.50/301.50 332.50/334.50 370.00/372.00 404.50/406.50 1400 299.00/301.00 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 1500 299.00/301.00 332.25/334.25 369.75/371.75 404.00/406.00 1600 299.25/301.25 332.50/334.50 370.00/372.00 404.50/406.50 1715 299.00/301.00 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 302.00/304.00 335.00/337.00 372.50/374.50 407.00/409.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.66% 1100 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.57% 6.56% 6.65% 1200 6.59% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.65% 1300 6.62% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.66% 1400 6.53% 6.56% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.64% 1500 6.62% 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.56% 6.65% 1600 6.65% 6.64% 6.63% 6.59% 6.57% 6.65% 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.65% (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 6.59% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 1100 6.67% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 1200 6.67% 6.64% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 1300 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 1400 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 1500 6.66% 6.63% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 1600 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 1715 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 6.64% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8175/64.8275 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com