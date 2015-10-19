Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.62% 05.62% 05.62% (Oct 15) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.63% 05.63% 05.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.50 47.00/49.00 83.00/85.00 117.00/119.00 1100 10.50/12.50 47.00/49.00 83.00/85.00 117.00/119.00 1200 10.50/12.50 47.00/49.00 83.00/85.00 117.00/119.00 1300 10.50/12.50 47.00/49.00 83.00/85.00 116.75/118.75 1400 10.50/12.50 47.00/49.00 83.00/85.00 117.00/119.00 1500 10.50/12.00 47.00/49.00 83.00/85.00 117.00/119.00 1600 11.00/12.00 47.50/49.00 83.50/85.50 117.50/119.50 1715 11.00/12.00 47.50/49.00 83.50/85.50 117.50/119.50 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 118.50/120.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 152.75/154.75 188.50/190.50 226.50/228.50 263.00/265.00 1100 152.50/154.50 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.50/264.50 1200 152.75/154.75 188.50/190.50 226.50/228.50 263.00/265.00 1300 152.25/154.25 187.75/189.75 225.75/227.75 262.00/264.00 1400 152.50/154.50 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.50/264.50 1500 153.00/155.00 189.00/191.00 227.00/229.00 263.00/265.00 1600 153.25/155.25 189.00/191.00 227.00/229.00 263.50/265.50 1715 153.25/155.25 189.00/191.00 227.00/229.00 263.50/265.50 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 154.25/156.25 190.00/192.00 228.00/230.00 264.50/266.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 367.50/369.50 402.00/404.00 1100 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 367.00/369.00 401.50/403.50 1200 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 367.50/369.50 402.00/404.00 1300 296.00/298.00 329.00/331.00 366.50/368.50 401.00/403.00 1400 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 367.00/369.00 401.50/403.50 1500 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 367.25/369.25 401.50/403.50 1600 297.50/299.50 330.50/332.50 368.00/370.00 402.50/404.50 1715 297.50/299.50 330.50/332.50 368.00/370.00 402.50/404.50 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 299.00/301.00 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 404.00/406.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.62% 1100 6.56% 6.56% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.60% 1200 6.57% 6.57% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.63% 1300 6.57% 6.57% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.61% 1400 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.61% 1500 6.56% 6.57% 6.57% 6.57% 6.56% 6.65% 1600 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.65% 1715 6.61% 6.61% 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.65% (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 1100 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 6.53% 1200 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.55% 1300 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% 1400 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54% 1500 6.65% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.55% 1600 6.66% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 1715 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.57% (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8050/64.8150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com