Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.70/04.20 00.90/01.40 01.80/02.80 05.06% 05.06% 05.06% (Oct 19) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.63% 05.63% 05.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 113.25/115.25 1100 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 113.00/115.00 1200 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 113.00/115.00 1300 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 113.50/115.50 1400 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 113.50/115.50 1500 07.50/08.50 43.75/45.75 79.50/81.50 113.50/115.50 1600 07.50/08.50 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 113.50/115.50 1715 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.00 79.50/81.50 113.50/115.50 (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 10.00/11.00 46.00/47.50 82.00/84.00 116.00/118.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/151.00 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 258.50/260.50 1100 148.50/150.50 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 258.50/260.50 1200 148.50/150.50 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 258.50/260.50 1300 149.00/151.00 184.50/186.50 222.50/224.50 259.00/261.00 1400 149.00/151.00 184.50/186.50 222.50/224.50 259.00/261.00 1500 149.25/151.25 184.75/186.75 222.25/224.25 258.75/260.75 1600 149.00/151.00 184.50/186.50 222.50/224.50 259.00/261.00 1715 149.25/151.25 185.00/187.00 223.00/225.00 259.50/261.50 (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 261.50/263.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 292.75/294.75 325.50/327.50 362.75/364.75 397.00/399.00 1100 292.50/294.50 325.50/327.50 362.50/364.50 396.50/398.50 1200 292.50/294.50 325.50/327.50 362.50/364.50 396.50/398.50 1300 293.00/295.00 326.00/328.00 363.25/365.25 397.50/399.50 1400 293.00/295.00 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 397.00/399.00 1500 292.75/294.75 325.75/327.75 362.75/364.75 397.00/399.00 1600 293.00/295.00 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 397.00/399.00 1715 293.50/295.50 326.50/328.50 364.00/366.00 398.50/400.50 (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 295.50/297.50 328.50/330.50 365.50/367.50 399.50/401.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.56% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.62% 1100 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.50% 6.62% 1200 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.52% 6.51% 6.62% 1300 6.59% 6.57% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.64% 1400 6.59% 6.57% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 6.63% 1500 6.61% 6.57% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.63% 1600 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.63% 1715 6.54% 6.54% 6.55% 6.54% 6.52% 6.63% (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 6.58% 6.58% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.52% 1100 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.51% 1200 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.52% 1300 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% 1400 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.52% 1500 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.52% 1600 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.52% 1715 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0550/65.0650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com