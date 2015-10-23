Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.25 02.00/02.50 03.00/03.75 05.60% 05.60% 05.60% (Oct 20) 1000 02.70/04.20 00.90/01.40 01.80/02.80 05.06% 05.06% 05.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.50 40.00/41.50 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 1100 04.00/05.50 40.00/42.00 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 1200 04.00/05.50 40.00/42.00 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 1300 04.00/05.50 40.00/42.00 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 1400 04.00/05.50 40.00/42.00 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 1500 04.00/06.00 40.00/42.00 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 1600 04.25/05.25 40.75/42.25 76.75/78.25 110.75/112.75 1715 04.00/05.00 40.50/42.00 76.50/78.50 110.50/112.50 (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.00 79.50/81.50 113.50/115.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 182.00/184.00 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 1100 146.00/148.00 182.00/184.00 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 1200 146.00/148.00 182.00/184.00 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 1300 146.00/148.00 182.00/184.00 220.00/222.00 256.50/258.50 1400 145.75/147.75 181.50/183.50 219.50/221.50 256.25/258.25 1500 146.00/148.00 181.75/183.75 219.50/221.50 256.25/258.25 1600 146.50/148.50 182.00/184.00 219.75/221.75 256.50/258.50 1715 146.50/148.50 182.50/184.50 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 149.25/151.25 185.00/187.00 223.00/225.00 259.50/261.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 291.00/293.00 324.00/326.00 361.50/363.50 396.00/398.00 1100 291.50/293.50 324.50/326.50 362.00/364.00 396.50/398.50 1200 291.00/293.00 324.00/326.00 361.50/363.50 396.00/398.00 1300 290.50/292.50 323.50/325.50 361.00/363.00 395.50/397.50 1400 290.50/292.50 323.50/325.50 361.00/363.00 395.50/397.50 1500 290.50/292.50 323.75/325.75 361.25/363.25 395.75/397.75 1600 290.75/292.75 323.75/325.75 361.25/363.25 395.50/397.50 1715 291.00/293.00 324.00/326.00 361.50/363.50 396.00/398.00 (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 293.50/295.50 326.50/328.50 364.00/366.00 398.50/400.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.53% 6.54% 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% 6.66% 1100 6.57% 6.54% 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% 6.66% 1200 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 6.53% 6.53% 6.66% 1300 6.56% 6.53% 6.54% 6.53% 6.53% 6.64% 1300 6.56% 6.53% 6.54% 6.53% 6.53% 6.64% 1400 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 6.52% 6.51% 6.63% 1500 6.57% 6.54% 6.54% 6.54% 6.52% 6.63% 1600 6.64% 6.58% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.64% 1715 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.66% (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 6.54% 6.54% 6.55% 6.54% 6.52% 6.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 1100 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.55% 1200 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54% 1300 6.62% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.53% 1400 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.53% 1500 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% 1600 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.53% 1715 6.64% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1225/65.1325 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com