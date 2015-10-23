Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.50 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50 05.63% 05.63% 05.63% (Oct 21) 1000 05.00/06.25 02.00/02.50 03.00/03.75 05.60% 05.60% 05.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 39.50/41.00 75.50/77.50 109.50/111.50 1100 03.00/04.00 39.50/41.00 75.00/77.00 109.00/111.00 1200 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 75.00/77.00 109.00/111.00 1300 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 75.00/77.00 109.00/111.00 1400 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 75.25/77.25 109.25/111.25 1500 03.00/04.00 39.50/41.00 75.50/77.00 109.50/111.50 1600 03.00/04.00 39.50/40.50 75.50/77.00 109.50/111.00 1715 03.00/04.00 39.50/40.50 75.50/77.00 109.50/111.00 (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 04.00/05.00 40.50/42.00 76.50/78.50 110.50/112.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 219.50/221.50 256.25/258.25 1100 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 1200 145.25/147.25 181.50/183.50 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 1300 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 219.50/221.50 256.50/258.50 1400 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 219.50/221.50 256.50/258.50 1500 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 1600 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 1715 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 219.50/221.50 256.50/258.50 (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 146.50/148.50 182.50/184.50 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.50/292.50 323.50/325.50 361.00/363.00 395.50/397.50 1100 290.50/292.50 323.50/325.50 361.00/363.00 396.00/398.00 1200 291.50/293.50 325.00/327.00 362.50/364.50 397.50/399.50 1300 291.00/293.00 324.50/326.50 362.00/364.00 397.00/399.00 1400 291.00/293.00 324.50/326.50 362.25/364.25 397.00/399.00 1500 291.50/293.50 325.00/327.00 362.50/364.50 397.00/399.00 1600 291.50/293.50 325.00/327.00 362.50/364.50 397.00/399.00 1715 291.00/293.00 324.00/326.00 361.50/363.50 396.00/398.00 (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 291.00/293.00 324.00/326.00 361.50/363.50 396.00/398.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.63% 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.70% 1100 6.62% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.68% 1200 6.62% 6.58% 6.58% 6.58% 6.58% 6.71% 1300 6.62% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.69% 1400 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 6.69% 1500 6.65% 6.60% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.71% 1600 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 6.71% 1715 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% 6.60% 6.59% 6.70% (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 1100 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 1200 6.69% 6.66% 6.65% 6.62% 6.61% 6.61% 1300 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 6.61% 6.60% 6.60% 1400 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 1500 6.69% 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.60% 6.60% 1600 6.69% 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.60% 6.60% 1715 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.59% (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 6.64% 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8250/64.8350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com