Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50
05.61% 05.61% 05.61%
(Oct 23) 1000 04.00/05.50 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50
05.63% 05.63% 05.63%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 02.00/03.00 38.00/39.50 74.00/75.50 108.00/110.00
1100 02.00/03.00 38.50/40.00 74.25/75.75 108.25/109.75
1200 02.00/02.50 38.25/39.50 74.25/75.75 108.25/109.75
1300 01.75/02.75 37.75/39.25 73.75/75.75 107.75/109.75
1400 02.00/03.00 38.00/39.50 74.00/76.00 108.00/110.00
1500 02.00/03.00 38.00/39.50 74.00/76.00 108.00/110.00
1600 02.00/03.00 38.00/39.50 74.00/76.00 108.00/110.00
1715 02.00/03.00 38.00/39.50 74.00/76.00 108.00/110.00
(C1osing Oct 23) 1715 03.00/04.00 39.50/40.50 75.50/77.00 109.50/111.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 144.00/146.00 180.00/182.00 218.00/220.00 254.50/256.50
1100 144.00/146.00 180.00/182.00 218.00/220.00 254.75/256.75
1200 144.25/146.25 180.00/182.00 217.75/219.75 254.50/256.50
1300 143.50/145.45 179.25/181.25 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.50
1400 143.50/145.50 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.50
1500 143.75/145.70 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00
1600 143.75/145.75 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00
1715 144.00/146.00 180.00/182.00 218.00/220.00 254.50/256.50
(C1osing Oct 23) 1715 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 219.50/221.50 256.50/258.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 288.50/290.50 321.50/323.50 359.00/361.00 393.50/395.50
1100 289.00/291.00 322.00/324.00 359.50/361.50 394.00/396.00
1200 288.75/290.75 322.00/324.00 359.50/361.50 394.00/396.00
1300 287.50/289.50 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 392.50/394.50
1400 287.50/289.50 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 392.50/394.50
1500 288.00/290.00 321.00/323.00 358.50/360.50 393.00/395.00
1600 288.50/290.50 321.50/323.50 359.25/361.25 394.00/396.00
1715 289.00/291.00 322.00/324.00 359.75/361.75 394.50/396.50
(C1osing Oct 23) 1715 291.00/293.00 324.00/326.00 361.50/363.50 396.00/398.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.59% 6.56% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.68%
1100 6.68% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.68%
1200 6.62% 6.58% 6.58% 6.58% 6.56% 6.67%
1300 6.56% 6.56% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.66%
1400 6.60% 6.59% 6.59% 6.55% 6.53% 6.66%
1500 6.60% 6.59% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.67%
1600 6.60% 6.59% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.67%
1715 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.68%
(C1osing Oct 23) 1715 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% 6.60% 6.59% 6.70%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.55%
1100 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.57% 6.56% 6.56%
1200 6.64% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56%
1300 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54%
1400 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54%
1500 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.55%
1600 6.63% 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.57% 6.56%
1715 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.57%
(C1osing Oct 23) 1715 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.59%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9600/64.9700 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank.