Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.62% 05.62% 05.62% (Oct 26) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.61% 05.61% 05.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/01.50 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 1100 01.00/01.50 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 1200 01.00/01.50 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 1300 01.00/01.50 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 1400 00.75/01.75 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 1500 01.00/02.00 37.25/38.75 73.25/74.75 107.25/109.25 1600 00.75/01.75 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 1715 00.75/01.75 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 (C1osing Oct 26) 1715 02.00/03.00 38.00/39.50 74.00/76.00 108.00/110.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 179.00/181.00 217.25/219.20 254.00/256.00 1100 143.00/145.00 179.00/181.00 217.25/219.25 254.00/256.00 1200 143.00/145.00 179.00/181.00 217.25/219.25 254.00/256.00 1300 143.00/145.00 179.00/181.00 217.25/219.25 254.00/256.00 1400 143.00/145.00 179.00/181.00 217.25/219.25 254.00/256.00 1500 143.25/145.25 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 1600 143.00/145.00 179.00/181.00 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 1715 143.00/145.00 179.00/181.00 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 (C1osing Oct 26) 1715 144.00/146.00 180.00/182.00 218.00/220.00 254.50/256.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 288.50/290.50 321.50/323.50 359.25/361.20 394.00/396.00 1100 288.50/290.50 321.50/323.50 359.00/361.00 393.50/395.50 1200 288.50/290.50 321.50/323.50 359.00/361.00 393.50/395.50 1300 288.50/290.50 321.50/323.50 359.25/361.25 394.00/396.00 1400 288.50/290.50 321.50/323.50 359.25/361.25 394.00/396.00 1500 288.50/290.50 322.00/324.00 360.00/362.00 394.50/396.50 1600 289.00/291.00 322.00/324.00 359.75/361.75 394.50/396.50 1715 289.00/291.00 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.50/397.50 (C1osing Oct 26) 1715 289.00/291.00 322.00/324.00 359.75/361.75 394.50/396.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.70% 1100 6.63% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.70% 1200 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.70% 1300 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.70% 1400 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.70% 1500 6.67% 6.60% 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.69% 1600 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.71% 1715 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.71% (C1osing Oct 26) 1715 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 1100 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 1200 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 1300 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 1400 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 1500 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 1600 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 1715 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% (C1osing Oct 26) 1715 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9650/64.9750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com