Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.61% 05.61% 05.61% (Oct 27) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.62% 05.62% 05.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.75/37.25 72.00/73.50 106.25/108.25 142.25/144.25 1100 35.50/37.50 72.00/74.00 106.25/108.25 142.50/144.50 1200 36.00/37.00 72.00/73.50 106.00/108.00 142.25/144.20 1300 36.00/37.00 72.00/73.50 106.00/108.00 142.25/144.25 1400 36.00/37.00 72.00/73.50 106.00/108.00 142.25/144.20 1500 36.00/37.00 72.00/73.50 106.00/108.00 142.25/144.25 1600 36.00/37.00 72.00/73.50 106.00/108.00 142.25/144.25 1715 36.00/37.00 72.00/73.50 106.00/108.00 142.25/144.25 (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 37.00/38.50 73.00/75.00 107.00/109.00 143.00/145.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.25/180.25 216.50/218.50 253.50/255.50 288.00/290.00 1100 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.25/256.25 289.50/291.50 1200 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 1300 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 1400 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 1500 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 1600 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 1715 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 179.00/181.00 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 289.00/291.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 321.50/323.50 359.50/361.50 394.50/396.50 427.00/429.00 1100 323.00/325.00 361.00/363.00 396.00/398.00 429.00/431.00 1200 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.75/397.70 428.50/430.50 1300 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.75/397.75 428.50/430.50 1400 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.75/397.70 428.50/430.50 1500 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.75/397.75 428.50/430.50 1600 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.75/397.75 428.50/430.50 1715 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.75/397.75 428.50/430.50 (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.50/397.50 00.75/01.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.58% 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.70% 1100 6.61% 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 6.58% 6.72% 1200 6.61% 6.58% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 6.72% 1300 6.61% 6.58% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 6.72% 1400 6.61% 6.59% 6.60% 6.59% 6.59% 6.72% 1500 6.61% 6.59% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 6.72% 1600 6.61% 6.59% 6.60% 6.59% 6.59% 6.73% 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.61% 6.60% 6.60% 6.73% (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.64% 6.63% 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 1100 6.69% 6.68% 6.66% 6.64% 6.63% 6.63% 1200 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.63% 6.62% 1300 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.63% 6.62% 1400 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.63% 6.62% 1500 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.63% 6.62% 1600 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.63% 6.63% 1715 6.70% 6.68% 6.66% 6.64% 6.64% 6.63% (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9175/64.9275 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com