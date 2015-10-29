Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.50 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.00 05.60% 05.60% 05.60% (Oct 28) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.61% 05.61% 05.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.25/33.75 68.50/70.00 102.50/104.50 138.50/140.50 1100 32.25/33.75 68.50/70.00 102.50/104.50 138.50/140.50 1200 32.00/33.50 68.00/70.00 102.00/104.00 138.00/140.00 1300 32.00/33.50 68.00/70.00 102.00/104.00 138.00/140.00 1400 32.00/34.00 68.50/70.50 102.50/104.50 138.50/140.50 1500 32.00/33.50 68.00/70.00 102.00/104.00 138.00/140.00 1600 32.00/33.50 68.25/70.25 102.25/104.25 138.25/140.25 1715 32.00/33.50 68.00/70.00 102.00/104.00 138.00/140.00 (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 36.00/37.00 72.00/73.50 106.00/108.00 142.25/144.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 283.75/285.70 1100 174.50/176.50 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 284.00/286.00 1200 174.00/176.00 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 283.50/285.50 1300 174.00/176.00 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 283.50/285.50 1400 174.50/176.50 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 284.00/286.00 1500 174.00/176.00 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 284.00/286.00 1600 174.25/176.25 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 284.00/286.00 1715 174.00/176.00 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 283.50/285.50 (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 317.00/319.00 355.00/357.00 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50 1100 317.00/319.00 355.00/357.00 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50 1200 317.00/319.00 355.00/357.00 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50 1300 317.00/319.00 355.00/357.00 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50 1400 317.50/319.50 355.50/357.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00 1500 317.50/319.50 355.50/357.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00 1600 317.50/319.50 355.50/357.50 390.50/392.50 423.00/425.00 1715 317.00/319.00 355.00/357.00 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50 (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 395.75/397.75 428.50/430.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 6.57% 6.68% 1100 6.60% 6.58% 6.59% 6.57% 6.58% 6.68% 1200 6.55% 6.55% 6.56% 6.54% 6.56% 6.66% 1300 6.55% 6.55% 6.56% 6.54% 6.56% 6.66% 1400 6.60% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.57% 6.68% 1500 6.55% 6.55% 6.56% 6.54% 6.56% 6.68% 1600 6.55% 6.57% 6.57% 6.55% 6.56% 6.68% 1715 6.54% 6.54% 6.54% 6.53% 6.54% 6.65% (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.61% 6.60% 6.60% 6.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.65% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.58% 6.56% 1100 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 1200 6.64% 6.61% 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 1300 6.64% 6.61% 6.60% 6.58% 6.58% 6.57% 1400 6.65% 6.62% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.58% 1500 6.65% 6.62% 6.61% 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 1600 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.58% 6.58% 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 6.70% 6.68% 6.66% 6.64% 6.64% 6.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.2900/65.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com