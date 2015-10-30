Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.59% 05.59% 05.59% (Oct 29) 1000 04.00/05.50 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.00 05.60% 05.60% 05.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/32.50 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 137.00/139.00 1100 31.00/32.50 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 137.00/139.00 1200 31.00/32.50 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 137.00/139.00 1300 31.00/32.50 67.00/68.50 101.00/103.00 137.00/139.00 1400 31.00/32.50 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 136.75/138.70 1500 31.00/32.50 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 136.75/138.70 1600 30.75/32.75 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 136.75/138.75 1715 31.00/32.50 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 136.75/138.75 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 32.00/33.50 68.00/70.00 102.00/104.00 138.00/140.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.00/175.00 211.00/213.00 248.00/250.00 282.50/284.50 1100 173.00/175.00 211.00/213.00 248.00/250.00 282.50/284.50 1200 173.00/175.00 211.00/213.00 248.00/250.00 282.50/284.50 1300 173.00/175.00 211.00/213.00 248.00/250.00 282.50/284.50 1400 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 247.50/249.50 281.50/283.50 1500 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 247.50/249.50 281.75/283.70 1600 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 247.25/249.25 281.75/283.75 1715 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 247.25/249.25 281.50/283.50 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 174.00/176.00 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 283.50/285.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 316.00/318.00 354.00/356.00 389.00/391.00 421.50/423.50 1100 315.50/317.50 353.50/355.50 388.50/390.50 421.00/423.00 1200 315.50/317.50 353.50/355.50 388.50/390.50 421.00/423.00 1300 315.50/317.50 353.50/355.50 388.50/390.50 421.00/423.00 1400 314.50/316.50 352.50/354.50 387.50/389.50 420.00/422.00 1500 315.00/317.00 352.75/354.70 387.50/389.50 420.00/422.00 1600 315.00/317.00 352.75/354.75 387.50/389.50 420.00/422.00 1715 314.75/316.75 352.50/354.50 387.50/389.50 420.00/422.00 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 317.00/319.00 355.00/357.00 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% 6.54% 6.55% 6.66% 1100 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% 6.54% 6.55% 6.66% 1200 6.58% 6.56% 6.56% 6.55% 6.56% 6.66% 1300 6.58% 6.55% 6.56% 6.55% 6.56% 6.66% 1400 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.53% 6.54% 6.65% 1500 6.57% 6.56% 6.55% 6.53% 6.53% 6.64% 1600 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.52% 6.53% 6.63% 1715 6.57% 6.56% 6.55% 6.53% 6.53% 6.64% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 6.54% 6.54% 6.54% 6.53% 6.54% 6.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.57% 6.56% 1100 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% 1200 6.63% 6.61% 6.58% 6.57% 6.57% 6.56% 1300 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.57% 6.56% 1400 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.55% 6.55% 1500 6.61% 6.58% 6.57% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54% 1600 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 6.53% 1715 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.2650/65.2750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com