Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.58% 05.58% 05.58% (Oct 30) 1000 04.00/05.50 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.00 05.60% 05.60% 05.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.00 65.50/67.50 99.50/101.50 135.25/137.25 1100 30.00/31.50 66.25/67.75 100.25/101.75 135.75/137.75 1200 30.00/31.00 66.00/68.00 100.00/102.00 135.75/137.70 1300 30.00/31.00 66.00/68.00 100.00/102.00 135.75/137.70 1400 30.00/31.00 66.00/68.00 100.00/102.00 135.75/137.75 1500 30.00/31.00 66.50/68.00 100.50/102.50 136.00/138.00 1600 29.50/31.50 66.00/68.00 100.00/102.00 135.75/137.75 1715 30.00/31.00 66.25/67.75 100.25/102.25 136.00/138.00 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 31.00/32.50 67.00/69.00 101.00/103.00 136.75/138.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 245.50/247.50 279.50/281.50 1100 171.50/173.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.75 1200 171.50/173.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.70 1300 171.50/173.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.70 1400 171.50/173.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.75 1500 171.50/173.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.75 1600 171.50/173.50 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.75 1715 171.75/173.75 209.75/211.75 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.75 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 247.25/249.25 281.50/283.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 312.50/314.50 350.00/352.00 384.50/386.50 417.00/419.00 1100 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 1200 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 1300 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 1400 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 1500 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 1600 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 1715 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 314.75/316.75 352.50/354.50 387.50/389.50 420.00/422.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.51% 6.51% 6.49% 6.50% 6.61% 1100 6.58% 6.55% 6.54% 6.51% 6.52% 6.63% 1200 6.54% 6.55% 6.54% 6.51% 6.52% 6.62% 1300 6.54% 6.55% 6.54% 6.51% 6.52% 6.62% 1400 6.54% 6.55% 6.54% 6.51% 6.51% 6.62% 1500 6.54% 6.57% 6.56% 6.51% 6.51% 6.61% 1600 6.53% 6.54% 6.53% 6.50% 6.50% 6.61% 1715 6.53% 6.54% 6.54% 6.51% 6.52% 6.62% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 6.57% 6.56% 6.55% 6.53% 6.53% 6.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 6.50% 6.49% 6.49% 1100 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.52% 6.51% 1200 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.52% 6.51% 1300 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.52% 6.51% 1400 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.51% 6.51% 1500 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.51% 6.50% 1600 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% 6.50% 6.50% 1715 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.51% 6.51% 6.50% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.5850/65.5950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com