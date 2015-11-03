Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.58% 05.58% 05.58% (Nov 02) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.58% 05.58% 05.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.75/29.75 65.00/66.50 99.00/101.00 135.00/137.00 1100 28.75/29.75 65.00/66.50 99.00/101.00 134.75/136.75 1200 28.75/29.75 65.00/66.50 99.00/101.00 134.75/136.75 1300 28.75/29.75 65.00/66.50 99.25/101.20 135.25/137.20 1400 28.75/29.75 65.00/66.50 99.25/101.25 135.00/137.00 1500 28.75/29.75 65.00/66.50 99.25/101.20 135.00/137.00 1600 28.75/29.75 65.00/67.00 99.00/101.00 135.00/137.00 1715 28.75/29.75 65.00/67.00 99.00/101.00 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Nov 2) 1715 30.00/31.00 66.25/67.75 100.25/102.25 136.00/138.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 246.00/248.00 280.25/282.20 1100 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 245.50/247.50 279.75/281.75 1200 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 245.50/247.50 279.75/281.75 1300 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 246.00/248.00 280.25/282.20 1400 170.75/172.75 208.75/210.75 245.50/247.50 279.75/281.75 1500 170.75/172.70 208.75/210.70 245.50/247.50 279.50/281.50 1600 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 245.75/247.70 280.00/282.00 1715 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 245.75/247.75 280.00/282.00 (C1osing Nov 02) 1715 171.75/173.75 209.75/211.75 246.50/248.50 280.75/282.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.50/315.50 351.00/353.00 385.50/387.50 418.00/420.00 1100 313.00/315.00 350.50/352.50 385.00/387.00 417.50/419.50 1200 313.00/315.00 350.50/352.50 385.00/387.00 417.50/419.50 1300 313.50/315.50 351.00/353.00 385.50/387.50 418.00/420.00 1400 313.00/315.00 350.50/352.50 385.00/387.00 417.50/419.50 1500 312.50/314.50 350.00/352.00 384.50/386.50 417.00/419.00 1600 313.00/315.00 350.50/352.50 385.00/387.00 417.50/419.50 1715 313.00/315.00 350.50/352.50 385.00/387.00 417.50/419.50 (C1osing Nov 02) 1715 314.00/316.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.53% 6.55% 6.55% 6.53% 6.55% 6.65% 1100 6.54% 6.55% 6.55% 6.52% 6.54% 6.63% 1200 6.53% 6.55% 6.55% 6.52% 6.53% 6.63% 1300 6.53% 6.55% 6.57% 6.54% 6.55% 6.65% 1400 6.53% 6.55% 6.56% 6.53% 6.54% 6.63% 1500 6.53% 6.55% 6.56% 6.52% 6.53% 6.63% 1600 6.52% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% 6.53% 6.62% 1715 6.52% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% 6.53% 6.63% (C1osing Nov 02) 1715 6.53% 6.54% 6.54% 6.51% 6.52% 6.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.52% 1100 6.60% 6.58% 6.56% 6.53% 6.52% 6.52% 1200 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.52% 6.52% 1300 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.52% 1400 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.52% 6.51% 1500 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.51% 6.50% 1600 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.50% 6.49% 1715 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.50% 6.50% (C1osing Nov 02) 1715 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.51% 6.51% 6.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.6450/65.6550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com