Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.56% 05.56% 05.56% (Nov 4) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.57% 05.57% 05.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TI8E NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 1100 24.00/25.50 60.25/62.25 94.25/96.25 130.25/132.25 1200 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 1300 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 1400 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 1500 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 1600 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 1715 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 (C1osing Nov 4) 1715 27.50/29.00 64.00/66.00 98.00/100.00 134.00/136.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 165.50/167.50 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 273.50/275.50 1100 166.00/168.00 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.25/276.25 1200 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 1300 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 1400 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 1500 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 1600 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 1715 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 (C1osing Nov 4) 1715 170.00/172.00 208.00/210.00 245.00/247.00 279.25/281.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.50/308.50 344.00/346.00 378.25/380.25 410.50/412.50 1100 307.25/309.25 344.75/346.75 379.00/381.00 411.25/413.25 1200 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 378.75/380.70 411.00/413.00 1300 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 378.75/380.75 411.00/413.00 1400 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 378.75/380.75 411.00/413.00 1500 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 378.75/380.75 411.00/413.00 1600 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 378.75/380.75 411.00/413.00 1715 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 378.75/380.75 411.00/413.00 (C1osing Nov 4) 1715 312.50/314.50 350.00/352.00 384.50/386.50 417.00/419.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.56% 6.57% 6.53% 6.49% 6.53% 6.58% 1100 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% 6.51% 6.54% 6.59% 1200 6.56% 6.56% 6.53% 6.49% 6.53% 6.59% 1300 6.56% 6.56% 6.53% 6.49% 6.52% 6.59% 1400 6.56% 6.56% 6.53% 6.49% 6.53% 6.59% 1500 6.56% 6.56% 6.52% 6.48% 6.52% 6.59% 1600 6.55% 6.56% 6.52% 6.48% 6.52% 6.59% 1715 6.55% 6.56% 6.52% 6.48% 6.52% 6.59% (C1osing Nov 4) 1715 6.57% 6.58% 6.56% 6.54% 6.56% 6.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 1100 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.49% 6.48% 6.47% 1200 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.47% 1300 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 1400 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 1500 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 1600 6.55% 6.51% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% 6.46% 1715 6.55% 6.51% 6.49% 6.48% 6.46% 6.46% (C1osing Nov 4) 1715 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.7450/65.7550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com