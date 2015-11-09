Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.55% 05.55% 05.55% (Nov 5) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.56% 05.56% 05.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 59.50/61.50 93.50/95.50 129.00/131.00 1100 23.00/24.50 59.50/61.50 93.50/95.50 129.25/131.20 1200 23.00/24.50 59.50/61.50 93.50/95.50 129.25/131.20 1300 22.75/24.25 59.25/61.25 93.50/95.50 129.50/131.50 1400 23.00/24.50 59.50/61.50 93.75/95.75 129.50/131.50 1500 23.00/24.50 59.50/61.50 93.75/95.75 129.50/131.50 1600 22.75/24.25 59.25/61.25 93.50/95.50 129.00/131.00 1715 23.00/24.00 59.50/61.00 93.75/95.75 129.50/131.50 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 24.00/25.50 60.50/62.50 94.50/96.50 130.00/132.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.50/166.50 202.50/204.50 239.00/241.00 273.00/275.00 1100 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 273.50/275.50 1200 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 273.50/275.50 1300 165.25/167.25 203.00/205.00 239.75/241.75 274.00/276.00 1400 165.25/167.25 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 273.50/275.50 1500 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 273.50/275.50 1600 164.50/166.50 202.00/204.00 238.50/240.50 272.50/274.50 1715 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 273.00/275.00 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.00/308.00 343.50/345.50 377.75/379.70 410.00/412.00 1100 306.50/308.50 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 411.00/413.00 1200 306.50/308.50 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 411.00/413.00 1300 307.00/309.00 344.75/346.75 379.00/381.00 411.50/413.50 1400 306.50/308.50 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 411.00/413.00 1500 306.50/308.50 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 411.00/413.00 1600 305.50/307.50 343.00/345.00 377.25/379.25 409.50/411.50 1715 306.00/308.00 343.50/345.50 377.75/379.75 410.00/412.00 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 378.75/380.75 411.00/413.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.57% 6.53% 6.49% 6.53% 6.59% 1100 6.58% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 6.54% 6.60% 1200 6.58% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 6.54% 6.60% 1300 6.54% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.55% 6.61% 1400 6.59% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.55% 6.60% 1500 6.59% 6.58% 6.55% 6.51% 6.54% 6.60% 1600 6.54% 6.55% 6.53% 6.48% 6.52% 6.57% 1715 6.54% 6.57% 6.55% 6.51% 6.54% 6.60% (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 6.55% 6.56% 6.52% 6.48% 6.52% 6.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 1100 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.48% 6.48% 6.47% 1200 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.48% 6.48% 6.47% 1300 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 6.50% 6.49% 6.48% 1400 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.49% 6.48% 6.48% 1500 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.49% 6.48% 6.47% 1600 6.53% 6.50% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.45% 1715 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 6.55% 6.51% 6.49% 6.48% 6.46% 6.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.7550/65.7650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com