Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.50 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.00 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Nov 6) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.55% 05.55% 05.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/20.50 56.00/57.50 90.00/92.00 125.50/127.50 1100 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 90.00/92.00 125.75/127.70 1200 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 90.00/92.00 125.75/127.75 1300 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 90.00/92.00 125.50/127.50 1400 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 89.75/91.75 125.25/127.20 1500 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 90.00/92.00 125.50/127.50 1600 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 90.00/92.00 125.50/127.50 1715 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 90.00/92.00 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Nov 6) 1715 23.00/24.00 59.50/61.00 93.75/95.75 129.50/131.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 269.00/271.00 1100 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 235.50/237.50 269.50/271.50 1200 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 235.50/237.50 269.50/271.50 1300 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 269.00/271.00 1400 160.75/162.70 198.50/200.50 234.50/236.50 268.50/270.50 1500 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 269.00/271.00 1600 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 269.00/271.00 1715 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 269.00/271.00 (C1osing Nov 6) 1715 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 273.00/275.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 302.00/304.00 339.50/341.50 373.50/375.50 405.50/407.50 1100 302.50/304.50 340.00/342.00 374.25/376.20 406.50/408.50 1200 302.50/304.50 340.00/342.00 374.25/376.25 406.50/408.50 1300 302.00/304.00 339.50/341.50 373.75/375.75 406.00/408.00 1400 301.50/303.50 339.00/341.00 373.25/375.20 405.50/407.50 1500 302.00/304.00 339.50/341.50 373.75/375.75 406.00/408.00 1600 302.00/304.00 339.50/341.50 373.75/375.75 406.00/408.00 1715 302.00/304.00 339.50/341.50 373.75/375.75 406.00/408.00 (C1osing Nov 6) 1715 306.00/308.00 343.50/345.50 377.75/379.75 410.00/412.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.50% 6.46% 6.42% 6.48% 6.52% 1100 6.54% 6.52% 6.47% 6.44% 6.50% 6.54% 1200 6.54% 6.52% 6.47% 6.44% 6.50% 6.54% 1300 6.53% 6.51% 6.46% 6.42% 6.48% 6.52% 1400 6.53% 6.50% 6.44% 6.41% 6.46% 6.50% 1500 6.54% 6.51% 6.46% 6.42% 6.48% 6.52% 1600 6.54% 6.51% 6.46% 6.43% 6.48% 6.52% 1715 6.53% 6.51% 6.45% 6.42% 6.47% 6.51% (C1osing Nov 6) 1715 6.54% 6.57% 6.55% 6.51% 6.54% 6.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 6.44% 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% 1100 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 1200 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 1300 6.47% 6.44% 6.42% 6.40% 6.40% 6.39% 1400 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% 1500 6.47% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 1600 6.47% 6.45% 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 1715 6.47% 6.44% 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% (C1osing Nov 6) 1715 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4375/66.4475 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com