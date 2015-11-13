Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/09.00 03.00/04.50 03.00/04.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Nov 9) 1000 04.00/05.50 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.00 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 52.50/54.50 86.50/88.50 122.00/124.00 1100 16.00/17.50 52.50/54.50 86.50/88.50 122.00/124.00 1200 15.75/17.25 52.25/54.25 86.00/88.00 121.50/123.50 1300 16.00/17.50 52.25/54.25 86.00/88.00 121.50/123.50 1400 15.75/17.25 52.25/54.25 86.00/88.00 121.50/123.50 1500 16.00/17.50 52.25/54.25 86.00/88.00 121.50/123.50 1600 16.50/18.00 52.75/54.75 86.50/88.50 122.00/124.00 1715 16.00/17.50 52.25/54.25 86.00/88.00 121.50/123.50 (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 19.50/21.00 56.00/58.00 90.00/92.00 125.50/127.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 231.00/233.00 265.00/267.00 1100 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 231.00/233.00 265.00/267.00 1200 157.00/159.00 194.50/196.50 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 1300 157.00/159.00 194.50/196.50 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 1400 157.00/159.00 194.50/196.50 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 1500 157.00/159.00 194.50/196.50 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 1600 157.50/159.50 195.25/197.25 231.50/233.50 265.50/267.50 1715 157.00/159.00 195.00/197.00 231.50/233.50 265.50/267.50 (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 269.00/271.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.00/300.00 335.50/337.50 369.50/371.50 401.50/403.50 1100 298.00/300.00 335.50/337.50 369.50/371.50 401.50/403.50 1200 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1300 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1400 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1500 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 401.00/403.00 1600 298.50/300.50 336.00/338.00 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 1715 298.50/300.50 336.00/338.00 370.50/372.50 403.00/405.00 (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 302.00/304.00 339.50/341.50 373.75/375.75 406.00/408.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.51% 6.46% 6.42% 6.49% 6.50% 1100 6.55% 6.51% 6.46% 6.42% 6.49% 6.50% 1200 6.50% 6.48% 6.44% 6.40% 6.48% 6.49% 1300 6.52% 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.47% 6.48% 1400 6.50% 6.48% 6.43% 6.40% 6.47% 6.48% 1500 6.52% 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.47% 6.48% 1600 6.61% 6.51% 6.46% 6.42% 6.49% 6.51% 1715 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.49% 6.51% (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 6.53% 6.51% 6.45% 6.42% 6.47% 6.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 1100 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 1200 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% 6.37% 1300 6.44% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.36% 1400 6.44% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.36% 1500 6.44% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.36% 1600 6.46% 6.44% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 1715 6.48% 6.45% 6.43% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 6.47% 6.44% 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3100/66.3200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com