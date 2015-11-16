Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.52% 05.52% 05.52% (Nov 10) 1000 06.00/09.00 03.00/04.50 03.00/04.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/16.00 51.50/53.50 85.50/87.50 121.00/123.00 1100 15.00/16.00 51.50/53.00 85.50/87.00 121.00/123.00 1200 15.00/16.50 51.50/53.50 85.50/87.50 121.00/123.00 1300 14.50/16.00 51.00/53.00 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1400 15.00/16.50 51.25/53.25 85.25/87.25 121.00/123.00 1500 14.50/16.00 51.00/53.00 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1600 14.75/16.25 51.25/53.25 85.25/87.25 120.75/122.75 1715 14.50/16.00 51.00/53.00 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 16.00/17.50 52.25/54.25 86.00/88.00 121.50/123.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.50/158.50 194.50/196.50 231.00/233.00 265.00/267.00 1100 156.50/158.50 194.50/196.50 231.00/233.00 265.00/267.00 1200 156.50/158.50 194.50/196.50 231.00/233.00 265.00/267.00 1300 156.00/158.00 194.00/196.00 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 1400 156.50/158.50 194.25/196.25 230.75/232.75 264.75/266.75 1500 156.00/158.00 194.00/196.00 230.00/232.00 264.00/266.00 1600 156.25/158.25 194.00/196.00 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 1715 156.00/158.00 194.00/196.00 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 157.00/159.00 195.00/197.00 231.50/233.50 265.50/267.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.00/300.00 335.50/337.50 370.00/372.00 402.50/404.50 1100 298.00/300.00 335.50/337.50 370.00/372.00 402.50/404.50 1200 298.00/300.00 335.50/337.50 370.00/372.00 402.50/404.50 1300 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.50/371.50 402.00/404.00 1400 297.75/299.75 335.25/337.25 369.75/371.75 402.00/404.00 1500 297.00/299.00 334.50/336.50 369.00/371.00 401.50/403.50 1600 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.50/371.50 402.00/404.00 1715 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.50/371.50 402.00/404.00 (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 298.50/300.50 336.00/338.00 370.50/372.50 403.00/405.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.58% 6.55% 6.49% 6.45% 6.53% 6.55% 1100 6.56% 6.53% 6.49% 6.45% 6.53% 6.55% 1200 6.60% 6.55% 6.49% 6.45% 6.53% 6.55% 1300 6.51% 6.51% 6.46% 6.43% 6.51% 6.54% 1400 6.58% 6.53% 6.49% 6.45% 6.52% 6.54% 1500 6.51% 6.50% 6.46% 6.43% 6.51% 6.53% 1600 6.56% 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 6.51% 6.53% 1715 6.52% 6.51% 6.47% 6.43% 6.52% 6.54% (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.49% 6.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.51% 6.48% 6.45% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1100 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1200 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1300 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 1400 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% 1500 6.48% 6.46% 6.43% 6.42% 6.42% 6.41% 1600 6.49% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 1715 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 6.48% 6.45% 6.43% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.0950/66.1050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com