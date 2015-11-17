Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% (Nov 13) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.52% 05.52% 05.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.00 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 119.50/121.50 1100 13.50/15.00 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 119.50/121.50 1200 13.50/15.50 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 120.00/122.00 1300 13.50/14.50 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 119.50/121.50 1400 13.00/14.50 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 1500 13.25/14.75 49.75/51.75 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 1600 13.50/15.00 50.00/52.00 83.75/85.75 119.75/121.75 1715 13.50/14.50 50.00/51.00 83.75/85.25 119.50/121.50 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 14.50/16.00 51.00/53.00 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.00/157.00 193.00/195.00 229.00/231.00 263.00/265.00 1100 155.00/157.00 193.00/195.00 229.00/231.00 263.00/265.00 1200 155.50/157.50 193.50/195.50 229.50/231.50 263.50/265.50 1300 155.00/157.00 193.50/195.50 229.50/231.50 263.00/265.00 1400 155.00/157.00 193.00/195.00 229.00/231.00 263.00/265.00 1500 155.00/157.00 193.00/195.00 229.00/231.00 263.00/265.00 1600 155.25/157.25 193.25/195.25 229.75/231.75 263.75/265.75 1715 155.50/157.50 193.50/195.50 229.50/231.50 263.75/265.75 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 156.00/158.00 194.00/196.00 230.50/232.50 264.50/266.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.00/298.00 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 400.50/402.50 1100 296.00/298.00 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 400.50/402.50 1200 296.50/298.50 334.00/336.00 368.50/370.50 401.00/403.00 1300 296.50/298.50 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 400.50/402.50 1400 296.00/298.00 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 400.50/402.50 1500 296.00/298.00 333.50/335.50 367.75/369.70 400.00/402.00 1600 296.75/298.75 334.25/336.25 368.50/370.50 400.75/402.75 1715 297.00/299.00 334.50/336.50 369.00/371.00 401.50/403.50 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 369.50/371.50 402.00/404.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.52% 6.47% 6.43% 6.51% 6.52% 1100 6.54% 6.52% 6.47% 6.43% 6.52% 6.53% 1200 6.56% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 6.54% 6.54% 1300 6.54% 6.54% 6.49% 6.45% 6.55% 6.56% 1400 6.47% 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 6.53% 6.54% 1500 6.52% 6.50% 6.48% 6.45% 6.54% 6.55% 1600 6.56% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 6.54% 6.56% 1715 6.49% 6.49% 6.48% 6.46% 6.55% 6.56% (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 6.52% 6.51% 6.47% 6.43% 6.52% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.48% 6.45% 6.43% 6.42% 6.42% 6.41% 1100 6.48% 6.46% 6.44% 6.42% 6.42% 6.41% 1200 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 1300 6.50% 6.48% 6.46% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1400 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1500 6.50% 6.48% 6.46% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% 1600 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1715 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.9950/66.0050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com