Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% (Nov 16) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 1100 12.00/14.00 48.50/50.50 82.50/84.50 118.25/120.25 1200 12.00/13.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1300 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 1400 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 1500 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 1600 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.50 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 1715 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 13.50/14.50 50.00/51.00 83.75/85.25 119.50/121.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 229.00/231.00 263.25/265.25 1100 154.25/156.25 192.25/194.25 229.25/231.25 263.25/265.25 1200 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 228.50/230.50 262.50/264.50 1300 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 228.50/230.50 262.50/264.50 1400 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 228.50/230.50 262.50/264.50 1500 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 228.50/230.50 262.50/264.50 1600 153.75/155.75 191.75/193.75 228.00/230.00 262.50/264.50 1715 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 228.50/230.50 262.50/264.50 (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 155.50/157.50 193.50/195.50 229.50/231.50 263.75/265.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.50/298.50 334.00/336.00 368.50/370.50 401.00/403.00 1100 296.25/298.25 333.50/335.50 368.50/370.50 400.50/402.50 1200 295.50/297.50 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 400.00/402.00 1300 295.50/297.50 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 400.00/402.00 1400 295.50/297.50 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 400.00/402.00 1500 295.50/297.50 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 400.00/402.00 1600 295.50/297.50 333.00/335.00 367.75/369.25 400.00/402.00 1715 295.50/297.50 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 400.00/402.00 (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 297.00/299.00 334.50/336.50 369.00/371.00 401.50/403.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.51% 6.51% 6.49% 6.47% 6.57% 6.58% 1100 6.52% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.56% 6.58% 1200 6.45% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.55% 6.56% 1300 6.47% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.56% 6.56% 1400 6.48% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.57% 6.56% 1500 6.47% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.56% 6.56% 1600 6.50% 6.50% 6.48% 6.44% 6.53% 6.54% 1715 6.47% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.57% 6.56% (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 6.49% 6.49% 6.48% 6.46% 6.55% 6.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 6.47% 6.47% 6.45% 1100 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 1200 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 1300 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1400 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 6.45% 6.43% 1500 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1600 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1715 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.0225/66.0325 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com