Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.52% 05.52% 05.52% (Nov 17) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.75/12.25 47.25/49.25 81.00/83.00 117.00/119.00 1100 11.00/12.50 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 117.50/119.50 1200 11.00/12.50 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 117.50/119.50 1300 11.00/12.50 47.25/49.25 81.25/83.25 117.25/119.25 1400 11.00/12.50 47.25/49.25 81.25/83.25 117.25/119.25 1500 11.50/12.50 47.50/48.50 81.50/83.00 117.25/119.25 1600 11.25/12.75 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 117.50/119.50 1715 11.00/12.50 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 117.50/119.50 (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 12.00/13.50 48.50/50.00 82.50/84.50 118.50/120.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.00/155.00 191.00/193.00 227.00/229.00 261.00/263.00 1100 153.50/155.50 191.50/193.50 227.75/229.75 262.00/264.00 1200 153.50/155.50 191.50/193.50 227.75/229.75 262.00/264.00 1300 153.25/155.25 191.25/193.25 227.50/229.50 261.75/263.75 1400 153.25/155.25 191.25/193.25 227.50/229.50 261.75/263.75 1500 153.25/155.25 191.25/193.25 227.50/229.50 261.75/263.75 1600 153.50/155.50 191.50/193.50 228.00/230.00 262.25/264.25 1715 153.50/155.50 191.50/193.50 227.50/229.50 261.50/263.50 (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 228.50/230.50 262.50/264.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 294.00/296.00 332.00/334.00 366.50/368.50 399.00/401.00 1100 295.00/297.00 332.50/334.50 367.00/369.00 399.50/401.50 1200 295.00/297.00 332.50/334.50 367.00/369.00 399.50/401.50 1300 294.75/296.75 332.50/334.50 367.00/369.00 399.50/401.50 1400 294.75/296.75 332.50/334.50 367.00/369.00 399.50/401.50 1500 294.75/296.75 332.50/334.50 367.00/369.00 399.50/401.50 1600 295.25/297.25 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 400.00/402.00 1715 294.50/296.50 332.00/334.00 366.50/368.50 399.00/401.00 (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 295.50/297.50 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 400.00/402.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.48% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.54% 6.54% 1100 6.53% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.56% 6.56% 1200 6.53% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.56% 6.56% 1300 6.49% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.55% 6.55% 1400 6.49% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.55% 6.55% 1500 6.47% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.54% 6.54% 1600 6.53% 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.55% 6.55% 1715 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.55% 6.54% (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 6.47% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 6.57% 6.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1100 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 6.45% 6.44% 1200 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 6.45% 6.44% 1300 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1400 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1500 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% 1600 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1715 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% 6.41% (C1osing Nov 17) 1715 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.2900/66.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com