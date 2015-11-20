Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.52% 05.52% 05.52% (Nov 18) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.52% 05.52% 05.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 44.00/46.00 78.00/80.00 114.00/116.00 1100 08.00/08.75 44.25/45.75 78.25/79.75 114.25/115.75 1200 07.50/09.00 44.00/46.00 78.00/80.00 114.00/116.00 1300 07.50/09.00 43.75/45.75 77.50/79.50 113.50/115.50 1400 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 77.50/79.50 113.50/115.50 1500 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 77.50/79.50 113.50/115.50 1600 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 77.50/79.50 113.50/115.50 1715 07.50/09.00 43.50/45.50 77.50/79.50 113.50/115.50 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 11.00/12.50 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 117.50/119.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.00/152.00 188.00/190.00 224.00/226.00 258.00/260.00 1100 150.00/151.50 187.75/189.75 224.25/226.25 258.50/260.50 1200 149.50/151.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 258.00/260.00 1300 149.50/151.50 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 258.25/260.25 1400 149.50/151.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 257.75/259.75 1500 149.50/151.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 257.50/259.50 1600 149.50/151.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 257.50/259.50 1715 149.50/151.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 257.50/259.50 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 153.50/155.50 191.50/193.50 227.50/229.50 261.50/263.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 291.00/293.00 329.00/331.00 363.50/365.50 396.00/398.00 1100 291.50/293.50 329.25/331.25 363.75/365.75 396.00/398.00 1200 291.00/293.00 329.00/331.00 363.50/365.50 396.00/398.00 1300 291.50/293.50 329.50/331.50 364.00/366.00 396.50/398.50 1400 291.00/293.00 329.00/331.00 363.50/365.50 396.00/398.00 1500 290.50/292.50 328.50/330.50 363.00/365.00 395.50/397.50 1600 290.50/292.50 328.50/330.50 363.00/365.00 395.50/397.50 1715 290.50/292.50 328.50/330.50 363.00/365.00 395.50/397.50 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 294.50/296.50 332.00/334.00 366.50/368.50 399.00/401.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.59% 6.56% 1100 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.58% 6.56% 1200 6.53% 6.51% 6.48% 6.45% 6.57% 6.54% 1300 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 6.43% 6.56% 6.54% 1400 6.46% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.56% 6.53% 1500 6.46% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.56% 6.53% 1600 6.46% 6.46% 6.44% 6.43% 6.56% 6.53% 1715 6.46% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.56% 6.53% (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.55% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 1100 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 1200 6.50% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.45% 6.43% 1300 6.50% 6.48% 6.46% 6.45% 6.45% 6.43% 1400 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 1500 6.49% 6.46% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.42% 1600 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% 1715 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% 6.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1750/66.1850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com