Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.40 01.00/01.40 03.00/04.00 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% (Nov 20) 1000 04.00/05.50 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50 05.52% 05.52% 05.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/04.00 38.50/40.00 72.50/74.50 108.25/110.20 1100 02.50/03.50 38.25/40.25 71.50/73.50 107.00/109.00 1200 02.50/04.00 38.00/40.00 71.00/73.00 106.50/108.50 1300 02.25/03.75 38.00/39.50 71.00/73.00 106.50/108.50 1400 02.50/04.00 38.00/40.00 71.50/73.50 107.00/109.00 1500 02.50/04.00 38.00/40.00 71.50/73.50 107.00/109.00 1600 02.50/03.50 38.00/40.00 71.00/73.00 106.50/108.50 1715 02.50/04.00 38.00/40.00 71.25/73.25 106.75/108.75 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 06.50/07.50 42.50/44.50 76.50/78.50 112.50/114.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.00/146.00 182.00/184.00 218.00/220.00 252.00/254.00 1100 142.50/144.50 180.25/182.25 216.50/218.50 250.50/252.50 1200 142.00/144.00 180.00/182.00 216.00/218.00 250.00/252.00 1300 142.00/144.00 180.00/182.00 216.00/218.00 250.00/252.00 1400 142.50/144.50 180.25/182.25 216.25/218.25 250.50/252.50 1500 142.00/144.00 179.50/181.50 215.75/217.75 250.00/252.00 1600 142.00/144.00 180.00/182.00 216.00/218.00 250.00/252.00 1715 142.00/144.00 179.50/181.50 215.75/217.75 250.00/252.00 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 148.50/150.50 186.50/188.50 222.50/224.50 256.75/258.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.00/287.00 322.75/324.70 357.50/359.50 390.00/392.00 1100 283.50/285.50 321.00/323.00 355.00/357.00 387.00/389.00 1200 283.00/285.00 320.50/322.50 354.75/356.75 387.00/389.00 1300 283.00/285.00 320.50/322.50 355.00/357.00 387.50/389.50 1400 283.50/285.50 321.00/323.00 355.50/357.50 388.00/390.00 1500 283.00/285.00 320.50/322.50 355.00/357.00 387.50/389.50 1600 283.00/285.00 320.50/322.50 355.00/357.00 387.50/389.50 1715 283.00/285.00 320.50/322.50 355.00/357.00 387.50/389.50 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 290.00/292.00 328.00/330.00 363.00/365.00 395.50/397.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 6.53% 6.49% 1100 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.31% 6.46% 6.44% 1200 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.46% 6.42% 1300 6.26% 6.28% 6.29% 6.29% 6.45% 6.42% 1400 6.30% 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.46% 6.43% 1500 6.30% 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 6.43% 6.41% 1600 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.45% 6.41% 1715 6.29% 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.43% 6.40% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 6.48% 6.48% 6.46% 6.44% 6.57% 6.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.43% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% 1100 6.41% 6.39% 6.37% 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 1200 6.39% 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 1300 6.39% 6.37% 6.36% 6.35% 6.36% 6.35% 1400 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.36% 6.36% 6.36% 1500 6.39% 6.37% 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 1600 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 1715 6.38% 6.37% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.34% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 6.50% 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.45% 6.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4700/66.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com