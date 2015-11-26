Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 02.50/04.00 N/A N/A 04.58% (Nov 24) 1000 02.75/03.75 02.75/03.75 N/A 05.04% 05.04% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/36.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 138.50/140.50 1100 34.25/36.25 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 138.50/140.50 1200 34.25/36.25 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 138.50/140.50 1300 34.00/36.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 138.25/140.25 1400 34.00/36.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 138.50/140.50 1500 34.00/36.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 138.25/140.25 1600 34.50/36.00 68.00/70.00 103.50/105.50 139.00/141.00 1715 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.00 104.00/106.00 139.50/141.50 (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 37.25/39.25 70.50/72.50 106.00/108.00 141.50/143.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.50/178.50 213.00/215.00 247.25/249.25 280.50/282.50 1100 176.25/178.25 213.25/215.25 247.75/249.75 281.25/283.25 1200 176.25/178.25 213.25/215.25 247.75/249.75 281.25/283.25 1300 176.00/178.00 212.50/214.50 247.00/249.00 280.50/282.50 1400 176.50/178.50 213.00/215.00 247.50/249.50 281.00/283.00 1500 176.25/178.25 213.00/215.00 247.50/249.50 281.00/283.00 1600 177.00/179.00 213.50/215.50 248.00/250.00 281.50/283.50 1715 177.50/179.50 214.00/216.00 248.50/250.50 282.00/284.00 (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 179.50/181.50 216.00/218.00 250.50/252.50 283.50/285.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 318.50/320.50 353.00/355.00 385.25/387.25 423.00/425.00 1100 319.75/321.75 354.50/356.50 387.00/389.00 425.00/427.00 1200 319.75/321.75 355.00/357.00 387.75/389.75 426.00/428.00 1300 319.00/321.00 353.50/355.50 386.50/388.50 424.50/426.50 1400 319.00/321.00 353.75/355.75 386.50/388.50 424.50/426.50 1500 319.00/321.00 354.00/356.00 386.50/388.50 424.50/426.50 1600 319.50/321.50 354.50/356.50 387.00/389.00 425.00/427.00 1715 320.00/322.00 355.00/357.00 387.50/389.50 425.50/427.50 (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 388.50/390.50 02.25/03.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.27% 6.28% 6.28% 6.46% 6.43% 1100 6.25% 6.27% 6.28% 6.28% 6.45% 6.43% 1200 6.23% 6.26% 6.27% 6.27% 6.44% 6.42% 1300 6.18% 6.25% 6.26% 6.25% 6.42% 6.39% 1400 6.19% 6.26% 6.26% 6.27% 6.44% 6.41% 1500 6.19% 6.26% 6.27% 6.26% 6.44% 6.41% 1600 6.24% 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.46% 6.43% 1715 6.24% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 6.48% 6.44% (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 6.18% 6.24% 6.26% 6.27% 6.44% 6.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.39% 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.37% 1100 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.39% 1200 6.40% 6.39% 6.39% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 1300 6.38% 6.37% 6.37% 6.36% 6.37% 6.37% 1400 6.39% 6.39% 6.38% 6.37% 6.38% 6.37% 1500 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.37% 1600 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.38% 1715 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.39% (C1osing Nov 24) 1715 6.41% 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5600/66.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com