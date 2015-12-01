Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Nov 27) 1000 03.50/05.00 02.50/03.50 01.00/01.50 04.78% 04.56% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.00/34.00 66.00/68.00 101.50/103.50 137.00/139.00 1100 31.75/32.75 65.50/67.50 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1200 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1300 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1400 32.00/34.00 65.50/67.50 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1500 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1600 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 135.50/137.50 1715 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 135.50/137.50 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 33.50/35.00 67.50/69.00 103.00/105.00 138.50/140.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 175.00/177.00 211.50/213.50 245.50/247.50 278.50/280.50 1100 174.50/176.50 211.00/213.00 245.50/247.50 278.50/280.50 1200 174.50/176.50 211.00/213.00 245.00/247.00 278.00/280.00 1300 174.25/176.25 210.50/212.50 244.50/246.50 277.50/279.50 1400 174.25/176.25 210.50/212.50 244.75/246.75 278.00/280.00 1500 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 244.00/246.00 277.00/279.00 1600 172.75/174.75 208.75/210.75 242.25/244.25 274.75/276.75 1715 172.50/174.50 208.50/210.50 242.00/244.00 274.50/276.50 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 176.50/178.50 213.00/215.00 247.00/249.00 280.00/282.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 316.50/318.50 351.50/353.50 384.00/386.00 422.00/424.00 1100 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 383.50/385.50 421.50/423.50 1200 316.00/318.00 351.00/353.00 383.50/385.50 421.50/423.50 1300 315.50/317.50 350.50/352.50 383.00/385.00 421.00/423.00 1400 316.00/318.00 351.00/353.00 383.50/385.50 421.50/423.50 1500 315.00/317.00 349.50/351.50 382.00/384.00 420.00/422.00 1600 312.25/314.25 346.25/348.25 378.25/380.25 416.00/418.00 1715 311.50/313.50 345.50/347.50 377.00/379.00 414.50/416.50 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 318.00/320.00 353.00/355.00 385.50/387.50 423.50/425.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.31% 6.29% 6.31% 6.45% 6.41% 1100 6.19% 6.26% 6.26% 6.29% 6.43% 6.40% 1200 6.19% 6.26% 6.26% 6.29% 6.43% 6.40% 1300 6.20% 6.27% 6.26% 6.29% 6.42% 6.39% 1400 6.24% 6.27% 6.27% 6.30% 6.43% 6.39% 1500 6.20% 6.28% 6.27% 6.30% 6.42% 6.38% 1600 6.20% 6.27% 6.24% 6.25% 6.38% 6.34% 1715 6.21% 6.27% 6.24% 6.25% 6.37% 6.33% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 6.26% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.46% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 1100 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.34% 1200 6.36% 6.35% 6.34% 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 1300 6.36% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 1400 6.37% 6.36% 6.35% 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 1500 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 1600 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 1715 6.30% 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.25% 6.25% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 6.39% 6.37% 6.36% 6.37% 6.36% 6.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6700/66.6800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com