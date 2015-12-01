Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% (Nov 30) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 134.00/136.00 1100 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 134.50/136.50 1200 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 134.50/136.50 1300 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 134.50/136.50 1400 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 134.50/136.50 1500 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 134.50/136.50 1600 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.00 99.75/101.75 135.00/137.00 1715 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.75/101.75 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Nov 30) 1715 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 135.50/137.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.00/173.00 206.50/208.50 240.00/242.00 272.50/274.50 1100 172.00/174.00 207.50/209.50 241.00/243.00 273.50/275.50 1200 172.00/174.00 207.50/209.50 241.00/243.00 273.50/275.50 1300 172.00/174.00 207.50/209.50 241.00/243.00 273.50/275.50 1400 172.00/174.00 207.50/209.50 241.00/243.00 273.50/275.50 1500 172.00/174.00 208.00/209.00 241.50/242.50 273.50/275.50 1600 172.25/174.25 208.00/210.00 241.50/243.50 274.00/276.00 1715 172.50/174.50 208.00/210.00 241.50/243.50 274.00/276.00 (C1osing Nov 30) 1715 172.50/174.50 208.50/210.50 242.00/244.00 274.50/276.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.50/311.50 343.50/345.50 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 1100 310.50/312.50 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 1200 310.50/312.50 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 1300 310.50/312.50 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 1400 310.50/312.50 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 1500 310.50/312.50 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 1600 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 1715 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 (C1osing Nov 30) 1715 311.50/313.50 345.50/347.50 377.00/379.00 414.50/416.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.30% 6.26% 6.25% 6.37% 6.32% 1100 6.25% 6.30% 6.27% 6.28% 6.41% 6.36% 1200 6.24% 6.30% 6.26% 6.27% 6.40% 6.35% 1300 6.24% 6.30% 6.26% 6.27% 6.40% 6.35% 1400 6.24% 6.29% 6.26% 6.27% 6.40% 6.35% 1500 6.24% 6.30% 6.26% 6.28% 6.41% 6.35% 1600 6.24% 6.28% 6.28% 6.30% 6.41% 6.37% 1715 6.24% 6.30% 6.28% 6.30% 6.43% 6.37% (C1osing Nov 30) 1715 6.21% 6.27% 6.24% 6.25% 6.37% 6.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.29% 6.28% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 6.25% 1100 6.32% 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 1200 6.32% 6.30% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 1300 6.32% 6.30% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 1400 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 1500 6.32% 6.30% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 1600 6.33% 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 1715 6.33% 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% (C1osing Nov 30) 1715 6.30% 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.25% 6.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4900/66.5000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com