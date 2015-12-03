Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.39% 04.39% 04.39% (Dec 1) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.70 134.00/136.00 1100 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.75 134.00/136.00 1200 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.75 134.00/136.00 1300 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.70 134.00/136.00 1400 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.75 134.00/136.00 1500 30.25/31.25 64.00/65.00 99.00/100.50 134.00/136.00 1600 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.75 134.00/136.00 1715 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.75 134.00/136.00 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.75/101.75 135.00/137.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 241.00/243.00 273.50/275.50 1100 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 241.50/243.50 274.00/276.00 1200 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 241.00/243.00 273.50/275.50 1300 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 241.50/243.50 274.50/276.50 1400 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 241.50/243.50 274.50/276.50 1500 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 241.25/243.25 274.00/276.00 1600 171.50/173.50 207.00/209.00 240.75/242.75 273.50/275.50 1715 171.50/173.50 207.00/209.00 240.75/242.75 273.50/275.50 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 172.50/174.50 208.00/210.00 241.50/243.50 274.00/276.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 310.50/312.50 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 1100 311.50/313.50 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 415.50/417.50 1200 311.00/313.00 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 415.50/417.50 1300 312.00/314.00 346.50/348.50 378.50/380.50 416.50/418.50 1400 312.00/314.00 346.50/348.50 378.50/380.50 416.50/418.50 1500 311.50/313.50 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 416.00/418.00 1600 311.00/313.00 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 415.50/417.50 1715 311.00/313.00 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 415.50/417.50 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.31% 6.28% 6.30% 6.43% 6.38% 1100 6.26% 6.30% 6.28% 6.29% 6.42% 6.38% 1200 6.26% 6.30% 6.28% 6.30% 6.42% 6.37% 1300 6.26% 6.31% 6.28% 6.30% 6.42% 6.38% 1400 6.26% 6.31% 6.28% 6.30% 6.42% 6.38% 1500 6.26% 6.30% 6.28% 6.30% 6.42% 6.38% 1600 6.26% 6.30% 6.28% 6.29% 6.42% 6.36% 1715 6.26% 6.31% 6.28% 6.30% 6.42% 6.36% (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 6.24% 6.30% 6.28% 6.30% 6.43% 6.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.34% 6.32% 6.30% 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 1100 6.35% 6.33% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.30% 1200 6.34% 6.32% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.30% 1300 6.36% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 1400 6.36% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 1500 6.35% 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.31% 1600 6.33% 6.32% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.30% 1715 6.34% 6.32% 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 6.33% 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5900/66.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com