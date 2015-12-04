Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.50 01.00/01.40 03.00/04.10 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (Dec 2) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.39% 04.39% 04.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.50 60.00/62.00 95.00/97.00 130.00/132.00 1100 26.50/28.00 60.00/62.00 95.25/97.25 130.50/132.50 1200 26.50/28.00 60.00/62.00 95.00/97.00 130.00/132.00 1300 26.25/27.75 59.50/61.50 94.75/96.75 130.00/132.00 1400 26.25/27.75 59.50/61.50 94.75/96.75 130.00/132.00 1500 26.00/27.50 59.50/61.50 94.75/96.75 130.00/132.00 1600 26.00/27.50 59.50/61.50 94.50/96.50 129.50/131.50 1715 26.25/27.75 59.25/61.25 94.50/96.50 129.75/131.75 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 30.00/31.50 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.75 134.00/136.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.25/169.25 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1100 168.00/170.00 203.50/205.50 237.00/239.00 269.50/271.50 1200 167.25/169.25 202.75/204.75 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1300 167.50/169.50 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1400 167.50/169.50 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1500 167.50/169.50 203.50/205.50 237.00/239.00 269.50/271.50 1600 167.00/169.00 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1715 167.25/169.25 202.75/204.75 236.25/238.25 268.75/270.75 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 171.50/173.50 207.00/209.00 240.75/242.75 273.50/275.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.25/308.25 340.50/342.50 372.50/374.50 410.00/412.00 1100 307.00/309.00 341.50/343.50 373.50/375.50 411.50/413.50 1200 306.50/308.50 340.75/342.75 372.75/374.75 410.50/412.50 1300 306.50/308.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 411.00/413.00 1400 306.50/308.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 411.00/413.00 1500 307.00/309.00 341.50/343.50 373.50/375.50 411.50/413.50 1600 306.50/308.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 411.00/413.00 1715 306.25/308.25 340.75/342.75 372.75/374.75 410.75/412.75 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 311.00/313.00 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 415.50/417.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 6.28% 6.24% 6.28% 6.37% 6.33% 1100 6.24% 6.28% 6.26% 6.30% 6.39% 6.34% 1200 6.25% 6.28% 6.25% 6.28% 6.37% 6.33% 1300 6.20% 6.25% 6.24% 6.29% 6.39% 6.34% 1400 6.20% 6.25% 6.24% 6.29% 6.39% 6.34% 1500 6.16% 6.24% 6.24% 6.28% 6.39% 6.35% 1600 6.16% 6.24% 6.22% 6.26% 6.37% 6.34% 1715 6.19% 6.23% 6.23% 6.27% 6.38% 6.33% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 6.26% 6.31% 6.28% 6.30% 6.42% 6.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.30% 6.28% 6.27% 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 1100 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 1200 6.30% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 1300 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 1400 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 1500 6.32% 6.30% 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 1600 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 1715 6.30% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 6.34% 6.32% 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6525/66.6625 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com