Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.93% 04.93% 04.93% (Dec 4) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/25.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 1100 23.75/25.25 56.75/58.75 91.50/93.50 126.25/128.20 1200 23.75/25.25 56.75/58.75 91.75/93.75 126.75/128.75 1300 23.75/25.25 56.75/58.75 91.75/93.75 126.75/128.75 1400 23.75/25.75 56.75/58.75 91.75/93.75 126.75/128.75 1500 24.00/25.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 1600 24.00/25.50 56.75/58.75 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 1715 24.00/25.50 56.75/58.75 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 25.00/26.50 58.00/60.00 92.75/94.75 127.75/129.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.50/166.50 200.50/202.50 234.00/236.00 266.50/268.50 1100 163.50/165.50 199.00/201.00 232.50/234.50 265.00/267.00 1200 164.25/166.25 200.00/202.00 233.50/235.50 266.00/268.00 1300 164.25/166.25 200.00/202.00 233.50/235.50 266.00/268.00 1400 164.25/166.25 200.00/202.00 233.50/235.50 266.00/268.00 1500 164.50/166.50 200.00/202.00 233.50/235.50 266.00/268.00 1600 164.00/166.00 199.75/201.75 233.25/235.25 265.75/267.75 1715 164.00/166.00 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 265.50/267.50 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 165.00/167.00 200.50/202.50 234.00/236.00 266.50/268.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 303.50/305.50 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 407.50/409.50 1100 302.00/304.00 336.00/338.00 368.00/370.00 406.00/408.00 1200 303.25/305.25 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 407.50/409.50 1300 303.25/305.25 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 407.50/409.50 1400 303.25/305.25 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 407.50/409.50 1500 303.25/305.25 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 407.50/409.50 1600 303.00/305.00 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 407.50/409.50 1715 302.50/304.50 336.50/338.50 368.50/370.50 406.50/408.50 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 303.50/305.50 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 407.50/409.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 6.23% 6.21% 6.29% 6.37% 6.34% 1100 6.16% 6.19% 6.18% 6.25% 6.33% 6.29% 1200 6.16% 6.20% 6.19% 6.27% 6.36% 6.32% 1300 6.16% 6.20% 6.20% 6.27% 6.36% 6.32% 1400 6.18% 6.20% 6.19% 6.27% 6.35% 6.31% 1500 6.20% 6.22% 6.21% 6.28% 6.36% 6.32% 1600 6.18% 6.19% 6.17% 6.25% 6.34% 6.30% 1715 6.18% 6.18% 6.17% 6.25% 6.34% 6.29% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 6.16% 6.20% 6.18% 6.25% 6.33% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.29% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 1100 6.26% 6.25% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 1200 6.29% 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 1300 6.29% 6.27% 6.27% 6.26% 6.27% 6.27% 1400 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 1500 6.29% 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 1600 6.28% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 1715 6.27% 6.25% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 6.27% 6.25% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7250/66.7350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com