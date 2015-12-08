Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (Dec 7) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.93% 04.93% 04.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 55.25/57.25 90.00/92.00 125.00/127.00 1100 22.50/24.00 55.25/57.25 89.75/91.75 124.50/126.50 1200 22.50/24.00 55.25/57.25 90.00/92.00 125.00/127.00 1300 22.50/24.00 55.00/57.00 89.75/91.75 124.50/126.50 1400 22.50/24.00 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 124.00/126.00 1500 22.50/24.00 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 124.25/126.25 1600 22.50/24.00 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 124.25/126.25 1715 22.50/23.50 55.00/56.50 89.75/91.25 124.50/126.00 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 24.00/25.50 56.75/58.75 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.50/164.50 198.00/200.00 231.50/233.50 264.00/266.00 1100 162.00/164.00 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 1200 162.50/164.50 198.00/200.00 231.50/233.50 264.00/266.00 1300 162.00/164.00 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 1400 161.50/163.50 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 263.00/265.00 1500 161.75/163.75 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 1600 161.75/163.75 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 1715 162.00/164.00 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 164.00/166.00 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 265.50/267.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 301.25/303.25 335.50/337.50 367.50/369.50 405.50/407.50 1100 300.50/302.50 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 1200 301.25/303.25 335.50/337.50 367.50/369.50 405.50/407.50 1300 300.75/302.70 335.00/337.00 367.00/369.00 405.00/407.00 1400 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 365.75/367.75 403.50/405.50 1500 300.50/302.50 334.50/336.50 366.25/368.25 404.00/406.00 1600 300.50/302.50 334.75/336.75 366.75/368.75 404.50/406.50 1715 300.50/302.50 334.50/336.50 366.25/368.25 404.00/406.00 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 302.50/304.50 336.50/338.50 368.50/370.50 406.50/408.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.11% 6.15% 6.15% 6.23% 6.32% 6.28% 1100 6.11% 6.14% 6.12% 6.21% 6.30% 6.26% 1200 6.11% 6.15% 6.15% 6.23% 6.32% 6.28% 1300 6.09% 6.12% 6.12% 6.21% 6.30% 6.26% 1400 6.10% 6.12% 6.11% 6.19% 6.29% 6.25% 1500 6.10% 6.12% 6.11% 6.20% 6.30% 6.26% 1600 6.09% 6.11% 6.11% 6.20% 6.29% 6.26% 1715 6.04% 6.10% 6.10% 6.20% 6.29% 6.26% (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 6.18% 6.18% 6.17% 6.25% 6.34% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 1100 6.24% 6.23% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1200 6.25% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 1300 6.24% 6.23% 6.22% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 1400 6.23% 6.22% 6.21% 6.21% 6.21% 6.21% 1500 6.24% 6.23% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1600 6.24% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1715 6.23% 6.22% 6.21% 6.21% 6.21% 6.21% (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 6.27% 6.25% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8350/66.8450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com