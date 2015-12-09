Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% (Dec 8) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.00 54.25/56.25 89.00/91.00 124.00/126.00 1100 21.50/23.00 54.00/56.00 88.50/90.50 123.50/125.00 1200 21.25/22.75 53.75/55.75 88.25/90.25 123.00/125.00 1300 21.50/23.00 54.25/56.25 89.00/91.00 124.00/126.00 1400 21.50/23.00 54.00/56.00 88.75/90.75 123.50/125.50 1500 21.50/23.50 54.00/56.00 88.50/90.50 123.50/125.50 1600 21.25/22.75 53.75/55.75 88.75/90.75 123.50/125.50 1715 21.75/22.75 54.50/55.50 88.75/90.25 123.50/125.50 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 22.50/23.50 55.00/56.50 89.75/91.25 124.50/126.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.50/163.50 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 1100 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 263.00/265.00 1200 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 230.00/232.00 262.50/264.50 1300 161.50/163.50 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 1400 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 263.00/265.00 1500 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 263.00/265.00 1600 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 263.00/265.00 1715 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 263.00/265.00 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 162.00/164.00 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 263.50/265.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 300.50/302.50 334.50/336.50 366.25/368.20 404.00/406.00 1100 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 365.75/367.75 403.50/405.50 1200 299.50/301.50 333.75/335.70 365.75/367.70 403.50/405.50 1300 300.50/302.50 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 1400 300.00/302.00 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 1500 300.00/302.00 334.50/336.50 366.25/368.20 404.00/406.00 1600 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 365.75/367.70 403.50/405.50 1715 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 365.75/367.75 403.50/405.50 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 300.50/302.50 334.50/336.50 366.25/368.25 404.00/406.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.16% 6.16% 6.24% 6.33% 6.30% 1100 6.12% 6.13% 6.12% 6.21% 6.32% 6.28% 1200 6.07% 6.10% 6.10% 6.20% 6.30% 6.27% 1300 6.13% 6.16% 6.15% 6.24% 6.33% 6.29% 1400 6.11% 6.13% 6.13% 6.22% 6.31% 6.28% 1500 6.14% 6.12% 6.12% 6.21% 6.31% 6.27% 1600 6.06% 6.11% 6.12% 6.21% 6.30% 6.27% 1715 6.11% 6.12% 6.12% 6.21% 6.31% 6.27% (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 6.04% 6.10% 6.10% 6.20% 6.29% 6.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.26% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 1100 6.26% 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 1200 6.25% 6.23% 6.22% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 1300 6.27% 6.25% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 1400 6.26% 6.24% 6.23% 6.24% 6.24% 6.24% 1500 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 1600 6.25% 6.23% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1715 6.25% 6.24% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 6.23% 6.22% 6.21% 6.21% 6.21% 6.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8300/66.8400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com