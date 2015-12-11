Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/05.60 00.90/01.40 02.70/04.20 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% (Dec 9) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.25/19.75 51.00/53.00 85.50/87.50 120.25/122.25 1100 18.25/19.75 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 1200 18.25/19.75 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 1300 18.50/20.00 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 1400 18.25/19.75 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 1500 18.25/19.75 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 1600 18.50/19.50 51.25/52.75 86.00/88.00 120.75/122.75 1715 18.25/19.75 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 21.75/22.75 54.50/55.50 88.75/90.25 123.50/125.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1100 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1200 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 226.75/228.75 259.25/261.25 1300 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 226.75/228.70 259.25/261.20 1400 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 226.75/228.75 259.00/261.00 1500 158.25/160.20 193.75/195.70 227.25/229.20 259.75/261.70 1600 158.25/160.25 194.25/196.25 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50 1715 158.50/160.50 194.00/196.00 227.50/229.50 260.00/262.00 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 263.00/265.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.75/298.75 330.75/332.75 362.75/364.75 400.50/402.50 1100 296.50/298.50 330.50/332.50 362.25/364.25 400.00/402.00 1200 296.25/298.25 330.50/332.50 362.25/364.25 400.00/402.00 1300 296.25/298.20 330.50/332.50 362.25/364.25 400.00/402.00 1400 296.25/298.25 330.50/332.50 362.25/364.25 400.00/402.00 1500 297.00/299.00 331.25/333.20 363.25/365.20 401.00/403.00 1600 298.00/300.00 332.25/334.25 364.25/366.25 402.00/404.00 1715 297.50/299.50 332.00/334.00 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 365.75/367.75 403.50/405.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.15% 6.13% 6.26% 6.30% 6.27% 1100 6.16% 6.16% 6.15% 6.28% 6.31% 6.27% 1200 6.16% 6.16% 6.15% 6.28% 6.31% 6.27% 1300 6.18% 6.16% 6.15% 6.28% 6.31% 6.27% 1400 6.16% 6.17% 6.15% 6.28% 6.31% 6.27% 1500 6.16% 6.17% 6.16% 6.29% 6.33% 6.29% 1600 6.16% 6.17% 6.16% 6.29% 6.33% 6.30% 1715 6.16% 6.17% 6.16% 6.30% 6.34% 6.30% (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 6.11% 6.12% 6.12% 6.21% 6.31% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 1100 6.25% 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1200 6.25% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 1300 6.25% 6.23% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1400 6.25% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 1500 6.26% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 1600 6.28% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 6.25% 1715 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 6.25% 6.24% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7100/66.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com