Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (Dec 10) 1000 03.60/05.60 00.90/01.40 02.70/04.20 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.75/18.75 50.75/51.75 85.25/86.75 119.75/121.75 1100 17.75/19.25 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 1200 17.25/18.75 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 120.50/122.50 1300 17.75/19.25 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 1400 17.25/18.75 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 120.00/122.00 1500 17.50/18.50 50.50/52.00 85.25/87.25 120.00/122.00 1600 17.75/19.25 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 120.00/122.00 1715 17.25/18.75 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 18.25/19.75 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 120.50/122.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1100 158.00/160.00 194.50/196.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50 1200 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50 1300 158.00/160.00 194.50/196.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50 1400 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1500 157.50/159.50 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1600 157.75/159.75 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1715 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 158.50/160.50 194.00/196.00 227.50/229.50 260.00/262.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.00/299.00 331.50/333.50 363.75/365.75 401.50/403.50 1100 298.00/300.00 332.50/334.50 364.50/366.50 402.50/404.50 1200 298.00/300.00 333.00/335.00 365.00/367.00 403.00/405.00 1300 298.00/300.00 332.50/334.50 364.50/366.50 402.50/404.50 1400 297.00/299.00 331.50/333.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 1500 297.00/299.00 331.25/333.25 363.25/365.25 401.00/403.00 1600 297.00/299.00 331.50/333.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 1715 297.00/299.00 331.50/333.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 297.50/299.50 332.00/334.00 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.20% 6.18% 6.31% 6.35% 6.31% 1100 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.33% 6.37% 6.34% 1200 6.23% 6.23% 6.21% 6.34% 6.38% 6.34% 1300 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.33% 6.37% 6.34% 1400 6.23% 6.22% 6.19% 6.32% 6.35% 6.31% 1500 6.20% 6.21% 6.19% 6.31% 6.34% 6.31% 1600 6.26% 6.21% 6.18% 6.30% 6.34% 6.30% 1715 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.31% 6.34% 6.30% (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 6.16% 6.17% 6.16% 6.30% 6.34% 6.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 1100 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 1200 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 1300 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 1400 6.28% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 6.26% 1500 6.28% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 1600 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 1715 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8800/66.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com