Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Dec 11) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.25/17.75 49.50/51.50 84.25/86.25 119.00/121.00 1100 16.50/18.00 50.00/52.00 84.75/86.75 119.50/121.50 1200 16.50/18.00 50.00/52.00 84.75/86.75 119.50/121.50 1300 16.50/18.00 49.50/51.50 84.75/86.75 119.50/121.50 1400 16.50/18.00 50.00/52.00 85.00/87.00 120.00/122.00 1500 16.50/18.00 50.00/52.00 85.00/87.00 120.00/122.00 1600 16.75/17.75 50.00/51.50 85.25/87.25 120.25/122.25 1715 16.50/18.00 50.00/52.00 85.00/87.00 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 17.25/18.75 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 120.00/122.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.00/159.00 192.50/194.50 226.00/228.00 258.50/260.50 1100 157.50/159.50 193.00/195.00 226.50/228.50 259.00/261.00 1200 157.50/159.50 193.00/195.00 226.50/228.50 259.00/261.00 1300 157.75/159.75 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1400 158.00/160.00 194.00/196.00 227.50/229.50 260.00/262.00 1500 158.50/160.50 194.25/196.25 228.00/230.00 260.75/262.75 1600 158.25/160.25 194.25/196.25 227.75/229.75 260.50/262.50 1715 158.50/160.50 194.25/196.25 228.00/230.00 260.75/262.75 (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.00/298.00 330.50/332.50 362.50/364.50 400.50/402.50 1100 296.25/298.25 330.50/332.50 362.50/364.50 400.50/402.50 1200 296.50/298.50 331.00/333.00 363.00/365.00 401.00/403.00 1300 297.00/299.00 331.50/333.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 1400 297.50/299.50 332.00/334.00 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 1500 298.25/300.25 333.00/335.00 365.25/367.25 403.00/405.00 1600 298.25/300.25 332.75/334.75 365.25/367.25 403.00/405.00 1715 298.25/300.25 333.00/335.00 365.00/367.00 403.00/405.00 (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 297.00/299.00 331.50/333.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.21% 6.18% 6.31% 6.34% 6.29% 1100 6.31% 6.25% 6.21% 6.33% 6.36% 6.31% 1200 6.31% 6.25% 6.21% 6.33% 6.36% 6.31% 1300 6.26% 6.24% 6.21% 6.34% 6.37% 6.32% 1400 6.31% 6.27% 6.23% 6.35% 6.39% 6.34% 1500 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.36% 6.39% 6.34% 1600 6.27% 6.26% 6.24% 6.36% 6.39% 6.34% 1715 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.36% 6.39% 6.34% (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.31% 6.34% 6.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 1100 6.28% 6.26% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 1200 6.28% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 1300 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 6.26% 1400 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 1500 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 1600 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 1715 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0900/67.1000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com