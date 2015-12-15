Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.90% 04.90% 04.90% (Dec 14) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.00 49.00/51.00 84.25/86.25 119.50/121.50 1100 15.50/17.00 49.25/51.25 84.50/86.50 119.50/121.50 1200 15.50/17.00 49.00/51.00 84.25/86.25 119.50/121.50 1300 15.25/16.75 49.00/51.00 84.25/86.25 119.50/121.50 1400 15.25/16.75 48.75/50.75 84.00/86.00 119.25/121.20 1500 15.25/16.75 48.75/50.75 84.25/86.25 119.50/121.50 1600 15.25/16.75 48.75/50.75 84.25/86.25 119.50/121.50 1715 15.25/16.75 48.75/50.75 84.25/86.25 119.50/121.50 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 16.50/18.00 50.00/52.00 85.00/87.00 120.00/122.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 195.00/197.00 229.00/231.00 261.50/263.50 1100 158.25/160.25 194.50/196.50 228.50/230.50 261.50/263.50 1200 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 228.50/230.50 261.50/263.50 1300 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 228.50/230.50 261.50/263.50 1400 158.00/160.00 194.00/196.00 228.00/230.00 261.00/263.00 1500 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 228.25/230.25 261.00/263.00 1600 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 228.25/230.25 261.00/263.00 1715 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 228.25/230.25 261.00/263.00 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 158.50/160.50 194.25/196.25 228.00/230.00 260.75/262.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 299.50/301.50 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 1100 299.00/301.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 1200 299.50/301.50 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 1300 299.50/301.50 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 1400 299.00/301.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 1500 299.00/301.00 333.75/335.75 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 1600 299.00/301.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 1715 299.00/301.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 298.25/300.25 333.00/335.00 365.00/367.00 403.00/405.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.33% 6.29% 6.26% 6.42% 6.46% 6.41% 1100 6.35% 6.31% 6.26% 6.40% 6.43% 6.39% 1200 6.33% 6.29% 6.26% 6.41% 6.44% 6.39% 1300 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 6.40% 6.44% 6.39% 1400 6.29% 6.27% 6.24% 6.39% 6.42% 6.38% 1500 6.29% 6.28% 6.26% 6.41% 6.44% 6.39% 1600 6.29% 6.28% 6.26% 6.41% 6.44% 6.39% 1715 6.30% 6.29% 6.27% 6.42% 6.45% 6.40% (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.36% 6.39% 6.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.35% 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 1100 6.36% 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 1200 6.36% 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 1300 6.36% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 1400 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% 1500 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% 1600 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.31% 1715 6.36% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 6.31% 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9200/66.9300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com