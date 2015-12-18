Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/05.60 00.90/01.40 02.70/04.20 04.93% 04.93% 04.93% (Dec 16) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.91% 04.91% 04.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 44.00/46.00 79.00/81.00 114.00/116.00 1100 11.00/12.50 44.00/46.00 79.00/81.00 114.00/116.00 1200 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1300 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1400 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 78.75/80.75 113.75/115.75 1500 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1600 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1715 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 14.00/15.50 47.25/49.25 82.50/84.50 117.50/119.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.00/155.00 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50 255.00/257.00 1100 153.00/155.00 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50 255.00/257.00 1200 152.50/154.50 188.25/190.25 221.75/223.75 254.25/256.25 1300 152.50/154.50 188.25/190.20 221.75/223.70 254.25/256.20 1400 152.75/154.75 188.50/190.50 222.00/224.00 254.50/256.50 1500 152.50/154.50 188.00/190.00 221.50/223.50 254.00/256.00 1600 152.50/154.50 188.25/190.25 221.75/223.75 254.25/256.25 1715 152.50/154.50 188.00/190.00 221.50/223.50 254.00/256.00 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 156.50/158.50 192.50/194.50 226.25/228.25 259.00/261.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 292.75/294.75 327.50/329.50 359.50/361.50 397.50/399.50 1100 292.75/294.75 327.50/329.50 359.50/361.50 397.50/399.50 1200 292.00/294.00 326.75/328.75 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 1300 292.00/294.00 326.75/328.70 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 1400 292.00/294.00 326.75/328.75 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 1500 291.75/293.70 326.50/328.50 358.50/360.50 396.50/398.50 1600 292.00/294.00 326.75/328.75 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 1715 291.75/293.75 326.50/328.50 358.75/360.75 397.00/399.00 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 296.75/298.75 331.75/333.75 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.33% 6.27% 6.24% 6.43% 6.44% 6.39% 1100 6.33% 6.27% 6.24% 6.43% 6.44% 6.39% 1200 6.24% 6.22% 6.21% 6.41% 6.41% 6.37% 1300 6.24% 6.22% 6.21% 6.41% 6.41% 6.36% 1400 6.25% 6.25% 6.23% 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% 1500 6.25% 6.23% 6.22% 6.42% 6.42% 6.37% 1600 6.26% 6.24% 6.23% 6.42% 6.42% 6.43% 1715 6.26% 6.24% 6.23% 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 6.27% 6.26% 6.24% 6.40% 6.44% 6.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 1100 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 1200 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 1300 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 1400 6.35% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 1500 6.34% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 1600 6.38% 6.35% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 1715 6.35% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 6.36% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4225/66.4325 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com