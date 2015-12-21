Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/05.60 02.70/04.20 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% (Dec 17) 1000 03.60/05.60 00.90/01.40 02.70/04.20 04.93% 04.93% 04.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/11.00 42.50/44.50 77.50/79.50 112.50/114.50 1100 09.50/11.00 42.50/44.50 77.50/79.50 112.50/114.50 1200 09.50/11.00 42.00/44.00 77.25/79.25 112.50/114.50 1300 09.50/11.00 42.00/44.00 77.25/79.25 112.50/114.50 1400 09.50/11.00 42.00/44.00 77.25/79.25 112.50/114.50 1500 09.50/11.00 42.00/44.00 77.25/79.25 112.50/114.50 1600 09.50/10.50 42.25/44.25 77.50/79.50 112.50/114.50 1715 09.50/10.50 42.00/43.50 77.25/79.25 112.50/114.50 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1100 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1200 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1300 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1400 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1500 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1600 151.50/153.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1715 151.50/153.50 187.25/189.25 220.75/222.75 253.25/255.25 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 152.50/154.50 188.00/190.00 221.50/223.50 254.00/256.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.75/292.75 325.50/327.50 357.75/359.75 396.00/398.00 1100 290.75/292.75 325.50/327.50 357.75/359.75 396.00/398.00 1200 291.00/293.00 325.75/327.70 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 1300 291.00/293.00 325.75/327.75 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 1400 291.00/293.00 325.75/327.75 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 1500 291.00/293.00 325.75/327.75 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 1600 291.00/293.00 325.75/327.75 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 1715 291.25/293.25 326.25/328.25 358.50/360.50 396.50/398.50 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 291.75/293.75 326.50/328.50 358.75/360.75 397.00/399.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 6.25% 6.24% 6.44% 6.43% 6.38% 1100 6.29% 6.26% 6.24% 6.44% 6.43% 6.38% 1200 6.22% 6.23% 6.24% 6.44% 6.43% 6.38% 1300 6.22% 6.23% 6.24% 6.44% 6.43% 6.38% 1400 6.23% 6.24% 6.24% 6.45% 6.44% 6.39% 1500 6.22% 6.23% 6.24% 6.45% 6.44% 6.39% 1600 6.24% 6.25% 6.24% 6.44% 6.43% 6.38% 1715 6.18% 6.23% 6.24% 6.45% 6.44% 6.39% (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 6.26% 6.24% 6.23% 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.32% 1100 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% 1200 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% 1300 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% 1400 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.33% 1500 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.33% 1600 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% 1715 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.33% (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 6.35% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3950/66.4050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com