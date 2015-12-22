Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% (Dec 18) 1000 03.60/05.60 02.70/04.20 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 41.25/43.25 76.50/78.50 111.75/113.75 1100 08.25/09.75 41.25/43.25 76.50/78.50 111.50/113.50 1200 08.50/10.00 41.00/43.00 76.25/78.25 111.50/113.50 1300 08.50/10.00 41.00/43.00 76.25/78.25 111.50/113.50 1400 08.25/09.75 41.00/43.00 76.25/78.25 111.50/113.50 1500 08.00/09.00 40.75/42.75 76.25/78.25 111.50/113.50 1600 08.00/09.50 41.00/42.50 76.25/78.25 111.50/113.50 1715 08.00/09.50 41.00/42.50 76.25/78.25 111.50/113.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 09.50/10.50 42.00/43.50 77.25/79.25 112.50/114.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.75/152.75 186.75/188.75 220.50/222.50 253.25/255.25 1100 150.75/152.75 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 253.00/255.00 1200 150.50/152.50 186.50/188.50 220.25/222.20 253.00/255.00 1300 151.00/153.00 187.00/189.00 221.00/223.00 254.00/256.00 1400 150.75/152.75 186.75/188.75 220.75/222.75 253.75/255.75 1500 150.75/152.75 187.00/189.00 221.00/223.00 254.25/256.25 1600 151.50/153.50 187.50/189.50 221.50/223.50 254.50/256.50 1715 151.00/153.00 187.00/189.00 221.00/223.00 254.00/256.00 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 151.50/153.50 187.25/189.25 220.75/222.75 253.25/255.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 291.25/293.25 326.25/328.25 358.50/360.50 396.50/398.50 1100 291.00/293.00 325.75/327.75 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 1200 291.00/293.00 326.00/328.00 358.25/360.20 396.50/398.50 1300 292.00/294.00 327.00/329.00 359.25/361.20 397.50/399.50 1400 292.00/294.00 326.75/328.75 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 1500 292.25/294.25 327.25/329.25 359.50/361.50 397.50/399.50 1600 292.50/294.50 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 398.50/400.50 1715 292.25/294.25 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 398.50/400.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 291.25/293.25 326.25/328.25 358.50/360.50 396.50/398.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.50% 6.47% 6.43% 1100 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.49% 6.48% 6.43% 1200 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.48% 6.46% 6.42% 1300 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.50% 6.48% 6.44% 1400 6.25% 6.25% 6.26% 6.50% 6.47% 6.43% 1500 6.20% 6.25% 6.26% 6.50% 6.48% 6.44% 1600 6.20% 6.25% 6.25% 6.52% 6.50% 6.45% 1715 6.20% 6.24% 6.25% 6.50% 6.48% 6.43% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 6.18% 6.23% 6.24% 6.45% 6.44% 6.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.40% 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.38% 6.36% 1100 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.37% 6.37% 6.35% 1200 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.36% 1300 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.39% 6.37% 1400 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.39% 6.39% 6.37% 1500 6.42% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.38% 1600 6.42% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.39% 1715 6.41% 6.40% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.38% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3500/66.3600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com