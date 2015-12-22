Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/07.50 00.75/01.35 04.50/06.50 05.05% 04.13% 04.95% (Dec 21) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 35.50/37.00 70.75/72.75 106.25/108.25 1100 02.25/03.75 35.00/36.50 70.25/72.25 105.50/107.50 1200 02.25/03.75 35.00/36.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 1300 02.25/03.75 35.00/36.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 1400 02.50/04.00 35.00/37.00 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 1500 02.75/03.75 34.75/36.75 70.00/72.00 105.25/107.25 1600 02.50/04.00 35.00/36.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 1715 02.50/04.00 35.00/36.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 08.00/09.50 41.00/42.50 76.25/78.25 111.50/113.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.75/147.75 182.25/184.25 216.50/218.50 249.75/251.75 1100 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 215.50/217.50 248.50/250.50 1200 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 215.00/217.00 248.00/250.00 1300 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 215.00/217.00 248.00/250.00 1400 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 215.00/217.00 248.00/250.00 1500 145.00/147.00 180.75/182.75 214.50/216.50 247.50/249.50 1600 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 214.75/216.75 247.50/249.50 1715 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 214.75/216.75 247.50/249.50 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 151.00/153.00 187.00/189.00 221.00/223.00 254.00/256.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 288.25/290.25 323.25/325.25 355.75/357.75 394.00/396.00 1100 286.50/288.50 321.50/323.50 354.00/356.00 392.50/394.50 1200 286.00/288.00 321.00/323.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 1300 286.25/288.25 321.50/323.50 354.00/356.00 392.50/394.50 1400 286.00/288.00 321.00/323.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 1500 285.50/287.50 320.50/322.50 353.00/355.00 391.50/393.50 1600 285.50/287.50 320.50/322.50 352.75/354.75 391.00/393.00 1715 285.50/287.50 320.50/322.50 352.50/354.50 390.50/392.50 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 292.25/294.25 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 398.50/400.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.27% 6.28% 6.56% 6.51% 6.47% 1100 6.15% 6.23% 6.24% 6.55% 6.48% 6.44% 1200 6.15% 6.20% 6.21% 6.53% 6.46% 6.43% 1300 6.15% 6.20% 6.21% 6.53% 6.46% 6.43% 1400 6.19% 6.21% 6.21% 6.53% 6.47% 6.43% 1500 6.15% 6.20% 6.22% 6.52% 6.45% 6.41% 1600 6.15% 6.20% 6.21% 6.52% 6.46% 6.42% 1715 6.15% 6.20% 6.21% 6.52% 6.46% 6.42% (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 6.20% 6.24% 6.25% 6.50% 6.48% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.45% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 6.40% 1100 6.42% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.38% 1200 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.38% 1300 6.41% 6.40% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.38% 1400 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.38% 1500 6.39% 6.38% 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.36% 1600 6.39% 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.36% 1715 6.39% 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% 6.37% 6.35% (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 6.41% 6.40% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3200/66.3300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com