Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.75/07.25 04.75/05.75 01.00/01.50 05.28% 05.23% 05.51% (Dec 22) 1000 05.50/07.50 00.75/01.35 04.50/06.50 05.05% 04.13% 04.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 34.00/36.00 69.00/71.00 104.00/106.00 1100 01.50/02.50 34.00/35.50 68.75/70.75 103.50/105.50 1200 01.50/02.50 34.00/35.50 68.75/70.75 103.50/105.50 1300 01.50/02.50 34.00/36.00 68.75/70.75 103.50/105.50 1400 01.50/02.50 34.00/35.50 68.75/70.75 103.50/105.50 1500 01.50/02.50 34.00/35.50 68.75/70.75 103.50/105.50 1600 01.50/02.50 34.00/35.50 68.75/70.75 103.50/105.50 1715 01.50/03.00 34.00/35.50 69.00/71.00 104.00/106.00 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 02.50/04.00 35.00/36.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.50/145.50 179.50/181.50 213.25/215.25 246.00/248.00 1100 143.50/145.50 179.50/181.50 213.25/215.25 246.00/248.00 1200 143.50/145.50 179.50/181.50 213.25/215.25 246.00/248.00 1300 143.25/145.25 179.00/181.00 213.00/215.00 246.00/248.00 1400 143.50/145.50 179.50/181.50 213.25/215.20 246.00/248.00 1500 143.50/145.50 179.50/181.50 213.50/215.50 246.50/248.50 1600 143.50/145.50 179.50/181.50 213.50/215.50 246.50/248.50 1715 144.00/146.00 180.00/182.00 214.00/216.00 247.00/249.00 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 214.75/216.75 247.50/249.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 284.00/286.00 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 389.00/391.00 1100 284.00/286.00 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 389.00/391.00 1200 284.00/286.00 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 389.00/391.00 1300 284.00/286.00 319.00/321.00 351.25/353.25 389.50/391.50 1400 284.00/286.00 319.00/321.00 351.50/353.50 389.50/391.50 1500 284.50/286.50 319.50/321.50 352.00/354.00 390.00/392.00 1600 284.50/286.50 319.50/321.50 352.00/354.00 390.00/392.00 1715 285.00/287.00 320.00/322.00 352.50/354.50 390.50/392.50 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 285.50/287.50 320.50/322.50 352.50/354.50 390.50/392.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 6.53% 6.46% 6.42% 1100 6.18% 6.20% 6.19% 6.53% 6.46% 6.42% 1200 6.18% 6.20% 6.19% 6.53% 6.46% 6.42% 1300 6.22% 6.20% 6.20% 6.52% 6.44% 6.41% 1400 6.18% 6.20% 6.19% 6.53% 6.46% 6.42% 1500 6.19% 6.21% 6.20% 6.54% 6.47% 6.44% 1600 6.18% 6.21% 6.20% 6.53% 6.46% 6.43% 1715 6.18% 6.22% 6.22% 6.55% 6.48% 6.44% (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 6.15% 6.20% 6.21% 6.52% 6.46% 6.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.39% 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.35% 1100 6.39% 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.35% 1200 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.35% 1300 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.36% 1400 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.39% 6.36% 1500 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 1600 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.37% 1715 6.42% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% 6.387% (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 6.39% 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% 6.37% 6.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.2050/66.2150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com