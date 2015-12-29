Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.97% 04.97% 04.97% (Dec 23) 1000 05.75/07.25 04.75/05.75 01.00/01.50 05.28% 05.23% 05.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 32.75/34.25 67.25/69.25 102.00/104.00 1100 00.50/01.50 32.75/34.25 67.25/69.25 102.00/104.00 1200 00.50/01.50 32.75/34.25 67.25/69.25 102.00/104.00 1300 00.75/01.75 33.00/34.50 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 1400 00.75/01.75 33.00/34.50 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 1500 00.75/01.75 33.00/34.50 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 1600 00.75/01.75 33.00/34.50 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 1715 00.75/01.75 33.00/34.50 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 01.50/03.00 34.00/35.50 69.00/71.00 104.00/106.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.75/143.75 177.50/179.50 211.25/213.25 244.00/246.00 1100 142.00/144.00 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.75 244.50/246.50 1200 142.00/144.00 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.75 244.50/246.50 1300 142.00/144.00 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.70 244.50/246.50 1400 142.00/144.00 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.70 244.50/246.50 1500 142.00/144.00 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.75 244.50/246.50 1600 142.00/144.00 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.70 244.50/246.50 1715 142.00/144.00 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.75 244.50/246.50 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 144.00/146.00 180.00/182.00 214.00/216.00 247.00/249.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 281.75/283.75 316.50/318.50 349.00/351.00 387.00/389.00 1100 282.25/284.25 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 1200 282.25/284.25 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 1300 282.25/284.20 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 1400 282.25/284.20 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 1500 282.25/284.25 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 1600 282.25/284.25 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 1715 282.25/284.25 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 285.00/287.00 320.00/322.00 352.50/354.50 390.50/392.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.17% 6.18% 6.51% 6.44% 6.40% 1100 6.16% 6.18% 6.18% 6.52% 6.46% 6.42% 1200 6.16% 6.17% 6.18% 6.52% 6.46% 6.42% 1300 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 6.52% 6.46% 6.41% 1400 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 6.52% 6.46% 6.41% 1500 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 6.52% 6.46% 6.42% 1600 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.52% 6.45% 6.41% 1715 6.20% 6.19% 6.17% 6.52% 6.45% 6.41% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 6.18% 6.22% 6.22% 6.55% 6.48% 6.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.37% 6.37% 6.37% 6.37% 6.35% 1100 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% 6.36% 1200 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.36% 1300 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.35% 1400 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.36% 1500 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.36% 1600 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.35% 1715 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.35% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 6.42% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1900/66.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com